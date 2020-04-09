Technology News
Honor 30 Pro Alleged Press Renders Surface Online with Silver Finish and Quad Camera Setup

The Honor 30 Pro alleged renders also show the periscope-style camera.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 9 April 2020 14:27 IST
The Honor 30 series is expected to be a flagship offering

Highlights
  • Honor 30 Pro had recently surfaced on TENAA and Geekbench
  • The Honor 30 series is rumoured to house Sony’s IMX700 camera sensor
  • Honor 30 series will launch on April 15

Honor 30 series of smartphones is set to launch on April 15. Ahead of the launch, a set of alleged press renders of the Honor 30 Pro have surfaced on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo. These alleged renders give us a glimpse of the phone's one colour option as well as the quad rear camera setup, including periscope-style shooter.

The four renders of the Honor 30 Pro that have been posted on Weibo, show a silver-like finish on the back panel of the smartphone. The images also show the quad rear camera module, which is rumoured to house Sony's 50-megapixel IMX700 sensor as a part of its primary shooter. As mentioned, the periscope-style camera is also seen.

Honor 30 Pro main image weibo Honor 30 Pro

Photo Credit: Weibo

 

One of the images further shows water being splashed on the Honor 30 Pro, hinting that the upcoming phone might be water-resistant. Other renders show the Honor 30 Pro in different backgrounds.

Just recently, the Honor 30 and the Honor 30 Pro had surfaced on Geekbench and Chinese certification platform TENAA. The Honor 30 Pro was listed with model number EBG-AN00 on both the platforms.

According to the TENAA listing, the Honor 30 Pro will run Android 10 and feature a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) OLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone seems to have an octa-core SoC clocked at 2.86GHz, coupled with 8GB of RAM and two storage options - 128GB and 256GB.

The listing on the TENAA also indicated the presence of a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the Honor 30 Pro. Further, the phone is listed to pack 3,900mAh battery and USB Type-C port. It is also likely to have measured 160.3×73.6×8.63mm and weighed 186 grams.

Further reading: Honor, Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro, Honor 30 Pro specifications
