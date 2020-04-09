Honor 30 series of smartphones is set to launch on April 15. Ahead of the launch, a set of alleged press renders of the Honor 30 Pro have surfaced on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo. These alleged renders give us a glimpse of the phone's one colour option as well as the quad rear camera setup, including periscope-style shooter.

The four renders of the Honor 30 Pro that have been posted on Weibo, show a silver-like finish on the back panel of the smartphone. The images also show the quad rear camera module, which is rumoured to house Sony's 50-megapixel IMX700 sensor as a part of its primary shooter. As mentioned, the periscope-style camera is also seen.

Photo Credit: Weibo

One of the images further shows water being splashed on the Honor 30 Pro, hinting that the upcoming phone might be water-resistant. Other renders show the Honor 30 Pro in different backgrounds.

Just recently, the Honor 30 and the Honor 30 Pro had surfaced on Geekbench and Chinese certification platform TENAA. The Honor 30 Pro was listed with model number EBG-AN00 on both the platforms.

According to the TENAA listing, the Honor 30 Pro will run Android 10 and feature a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) OLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone seems to have an octa-core SoC clocked at 2.86GHz, coupled with 8GB of RAM and two storage options - 128GB and 256GB.

The listing on the TENAA also indicated the presence of a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the Honor 30 Pro. Further, the phone is listed to pack 3,900mAh battery and USB Type-C port. It is also likely to have measured 160.3×73.6×8.63mm and weighed 186 grams.