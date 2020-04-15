Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro, and Honor 30 Pro+ have launched as the latest phones from the Huawei sub-brand. The smartphones will go on sale in China starting April 21. The Honor 30 Pro and Honor 30 Pro+ have a dual selfie camera setup, while the Honor 30 has a single selfie shooter on the front. The Honor 30 Pro and Honor 30 Pro+ come with a triple rear camera setup at the back, while the Honor 30 houses a quad camera setup at the back.

Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro, Honor 30 Pro+: Price, availability

The Honor 30 is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 32,400) for the 6GB + 128GB model, at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 34,600) for the 8GB + 128GB model, and at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 37,800) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The Honor 30 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 43,200) for the 8GB + 128GB model and at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 47,600) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. Lastly, the Honor 30 Pro+ is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 54,100) for the 8GB + 256GB model, and at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 59,500) for the 12GB + 256GB option. The Honor 30 series comes in Magic Night Black, Wizard of Oz, Titanium Empty Silver, and Neon Purple colour options. The phones are slated to go on sale in China on April 21.

There is no word on India release at this point.

Honor 30 Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 30 runs on Magic UI 3.1.1, based on Android, and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) hole-punch display. The phone is powered by the Kirin 985 SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The quad camera setup on the Honor 30 phone includes a 40-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.4 aperture, 8-megapixel telephoto camera with f/3.4 aperture, and a last 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. The telephoto lens supports 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and 50x digital zoom.

Up front, the phone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The Honor 30 packs a 4,000mAh battery with 40W fast charging support. The phone is TUV Rheinland certified for eye protection.

Honor 30 Pro Specifications

The Honor 30 Pro, on the other hand, has a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) dual hole-punch display. The phone is powered by the Kirin 990 SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Honor 30 Pro model has a triple camera setup at the back with a 40-megapixel super sensitive camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 16-megapixel super wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with f/3.4 aperture. The telephoto lens supports 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom, and 50x digital zoom.

The dual selfie camera setup has a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. All the other specifications are identical to the Honor 30 phone.

Honor 30 Pro+ specifications

Lastly, the Honor 30 Pro+ offer the same 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) dual hole-punch display but its adds 90Hz refresh rate into the mix. It packs up to 12GB RAM, and has a triple rear camera setup just like Honor 30 Pro, but the main camera includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX700 sensor.

The Honor 30 Pro+ also comes with a 4,000mAh battery with 40W fast charging support, but it also offers 27 wireless charging and reverse wireless charging as well. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 6, and USB Type-C port. Additionally, the phone comes with TUV Rheinland eye protection.