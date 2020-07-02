Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor 30 Lite, Honor X10 Max With MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC, 5G Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor 30 Lite, Honor X10 Max With MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC, 5G Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor 30 Lite price starts at roughly Rs. 18,000 while the Honor X10 Max price starts at roughly Rs. 22,200.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 2 July 2020 18:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Honor 30 Lite, Honor X10 Max With MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC, 5G Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor 30 Lite and Honor X10 Max come with up to 8GB RAM

Highlights
  • Honor 30 Lite, Honor X10 Max run Magic UI 3.1 out-of-the-box
  • Honor 30 Lite carries triple rear cameras and a 4,000mAh battery
  • Honor X10 Max packs dual rear cameras and a 5,000mAh battery

Honor 30 Lite and Honor X10 Max phones are the latest offerings by Huawei sub-brand Honor. The smartphones have been launched in China and are available for pre-bookings starting today. Honor 30 Lite and Honor X10 Max both are powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC. Both the newly launched Honor phones also support 22.5W fast charging option and 5G connectivity. The newly launched Honor 30 Lite comes in four colour options while the Honor X10 Max has three colour options.

Honor 30 Lite, Honor X10 Max price

Honor 30 Lite price starts at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the 6GB+ 64GB storage model. Its 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage variants are available at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 20,100) and CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 23,300), respectively. All the variants come in Midnight Black, Phantom Silver, Summer Rainbow, and Wizard of Oz (green) colour options. The phone is up for pre-bookings via official Huawei channels, including Vmall.com.

The 6GB + 128GB variant of Honor X10 Max carries a price tag of CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 22,200), while its 8GB + 128GB storage options costs CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 26,500). The phone comes in Lightspeed Silver, Probing Black, and Racing Blue colour options. It is also available for pre-bookings via Vmall.com.

Honor 30 Lite specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 30 Lite runs on Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1 on top. The phone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC, coupled with up 8GB RAM.

In terms of cameras, the phone carries a triple camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture and 120 degrees field-of-view, and 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calling, the Honor 30 Lite comes with a 16-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, Bluetooth and USB Type-C port for charging. Sensor onboard includes gravity sensor, ambient light sensor, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and NFC support. The phone has 3.5mm audio jack. The Honor 30 Lite is equipped with a 4,000mAh with 22.5W fast charging support. The company claims that the battery can attain 53 percent charge in 30 minutes.

Lastly, Honor 30 Lite measures 160x75.32x8.35mm and weighs 192 grams.

Honor X10 Max specifications 

Similar to Honor 30 Lite, the newly launched dual-SIM (Nano) Honor X10 Max runs Android 10-based MagicUI 3.1. The phone features a massive 7.09-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,280 pixels) LCD display with up to 780 nits brightness. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800, paired with up to 8GB RAM. The 128GB onboard storage can be expanded via nano memory card (up to 256GB).

Its dual rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel main camera and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there's an 8-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C port for charging. The Honor X10 Max also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.

Honor X10 Max is 8.3mm in thickness.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Honor 30 Lite

Honor 30 Lite

Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 800
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Honor X10 Max

Honor X10 Max

Display 7.09-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 800
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2280 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor 30 Lite, Honor 30 Lite price, Honor 30 Lite specifications, Honor X10 Max, Honor X10 Max specifications, Honor X10 Max price, Honor, Huawei
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Tesla to Make Molecule Printers for German COVID-19 Vaccine Developer CureVac
India's Ban on Chinese Apps: Millions Switch to 'Local TikToks' Social: Same

Related Stories

Honor 30 Lite, Honor X10 Max With MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC, 5G Support Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Teased to Be Available for Pre-Orders in India Soon
  2. BSNL Brings Rs. 2,399 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 600 Days Validity
  3. Shinco S43UQLS 4K LED Smart TV Launched in India
  4. Shein Ban: How Fashion Bloggers Are Impacted and Their Next Steps
  5. Poco M2 Pro Spotted on Geekbench, Tips Hardware Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Phone Sees Its Price in India Slashed
  7. Facebook Launches Avatars in India With Special Customisations
  8. Moj Wants to Become the Indian TikTok With Its Rising Popularity
  9. TikTok Rival Mitron App Raises Rs. 2 Crores Seed Funding
  10. Here’s How to Download Your TikTok Videos
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Workers Say Were Threatened With Firing if They Don't Return to Jobs
  2. Realme X50 Pro Android 11 Beta 1 Now Available in India: How to Download and Install
  3. Honor 30 Lite, Honor X10 Max With MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC, 5G Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Netflix Names Bozoma Saint John as Chief Marketing Officer
  5. Prime Minister Modi Shuts Weibo Account After China App Ban
  6. Tesla to Make Molecule Printers for German COVID-19 Vaccine Developer CureVac
  7. Motorola Razr 5G Tipped to Come With 6.2-Inch Flexible Display, Mercury Silver Colour Variant
  8. Tata Sky+ HD Set-Top Box Price Dropped to Rs. 4,999, Redesigned Home Screen Now Available for Regular Users
  9. Google-Fitbit Deal Denounced by Consumer Groups and NGOs
  10. Apple Arcade Cancels Some Games Amidst Strategy Shift to Retain Subscribers: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com