Honor 30 Lite and Honor X10 Max phones are the latest offerings by Huawei sub-brand Honor. The smartphones have been launched in China and are available for pre-bookings starting today. Honor 30 Lite and Honor X10 Max both are powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC. Both the newly launched Honor phones also support 22.5W fast charging option and 5G connectivity. The newly launched Honor 30 Lite comes in four colour options while the Honor X10 Max has three colour options.

Honor 30 Lite, Honor X10 Max price

Honor 30 Lite price starts at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the 6GB+ 64GB storage model. Its 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage variants are available at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 20,100) and CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 23,300), respectively. All the variants come in Midnight Black, Phantom Silver, Summer Rainbow, and Wizard of Oz (green) colour options. The phone is up for pre-bookings via official Huawei channels, including Vmall.com.

The 6GB + 128GB variant of Honor X10 Max carries a price tag of CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 22,200), while its 8GB + 128GB storage options costs CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 26,500). The phone comes in Lightspeed Silver, Probing Black, and Racing Blue colour options. It is also available for pre-bookings via Vmall.com.

Honor 30 Lite specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 30 Lite runs on Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1 on top. The phone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC, coupled with up 8GB RAM.

In terms of cameras, the phone carries a triple camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture and 120 degrees field-of-view, and 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calling, the Honor 30 Lite comes with a 16-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, Bluetooth and USB Type-C port for charging. Sensor onboard includes gravity sensor, ambient light sensor, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and NFC support. The phone has 3.5mm audio jack. The Honor 30 Lite is equipped with a 4,000mAh with 22.5W fast charging support. The company claims that the battery can attain 53 percent charge in 30 minutes.

Lastly, Honor 30 Lite measures 160x75.32x8.35mm and weighs 192 grams.

Honor X10 Max specifications

Similar to Honor 30 Lite, the newly launched dual-SIM (Nano) Honor X10 Max runs Android 10-based MagicUI 3.1. The phone features a massive 7.09-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,280 pixels) LCD display with up to 780 nits brightness. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800, paired with up to 8GB RAM. The 128GB onboard storage can be expanded via nano memory card (up to 256GB).

Its dual rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel main camera and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there's an 8-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C port for charging. The Honor X10 Max also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support.

Honor X10 Max is 8.3mm in thickness.

