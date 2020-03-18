Huawei had last week listed a mid-range smartphone with Chinese regulator TENAA, under the AQM-AL10 model number. Now, the same listing has been updated with actual images of the device, which show an Honor branding on the bottom of the phone's back panel. Since the erstwhile Huawei mid-ranger has now been uploaded with an Honor branding, it is being speculated that this could be the Honor 30 Lite from the company's Honor 30 range of smartphones. Honor is said to launch the Honor 30 series of smartphones in April.

The TENAA listing of the mid-range Honor smartphone shows a triple camera setup on the back, housed in a rectangular camera module. The LED flash sits right at the bottom of the camera module. The rumoured Honor 30 Lite will have a 48-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens, according to the TENAA listing.

Up front, the listing hints at a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 2,400x1,080 pixels resolution on the alleged Honor 30 Lite. The phone houses a waterdrop notch up front that will house the front camera. The TENAA listing further hints at an octa-core processor clocked at 2.27GHz without mentioning the kind of processor the alleged Honor 30 Lite will house. The listing says that the phone will come in two RAM options - a 6GB and an 8GB variant, along with two storage options of 128GB and 256GB. The listing, however, shows that the phone will come with a rather outdated Android 9.

The rumoured Honor 30 Lite will come with a 3,900mAh battery which will supprt 22.5W fast charging, according to the TENAA listing.

The Honor 30 series of smartphones has been in the news lately, as the company plans to launch the next series of phones in April. A new leak had recently hinted at the colour options on the Honor 30 smartphone, along with a circular-shaped camera module. Earlier, another leak suggested that the Honor 30S will come with Huawei's Kirin 820 chipset with 5G capabilities. The report also said that the Honor 30S will also support 40W fast charging and might come with a quad-camera setup.