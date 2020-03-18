Technology News
loading

Huawei AQM-AL10 Mid-Ranger Could Be the Honor 30 Lite, Updated TENAA Listing Suggests

The TENAA listing for the rumoured Honor 30 Lite shows two RAM and storage options.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 18 March 2020 20:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Huawei AQM-AL10 Mid-Ranger Could Be the Honor 30 Lite, Updated TENAA Listing Suggests

The Honor 30 series of smartphones is said to launch in April.

Highlights
  • TENAA listing of Huawei’s AQM-AL10 has been updated with Honor branding
  • After the updated image, AQM-AL10 is being rumoured as the Honor 30 Lite
  • Honor will launch the Honor 30 series in April after Huawei’s P40 launch

Huawei had last week listed a mid-range smartphone with Chinese regulator TENAA, under the AQM-AL10 model number. Now, the same listing has been updated with actual images of the device, which show an Honor branding on the bottom of the phone's back panel. Since the erstwhile Huawei mid-ranger has now been uploaded with an Honor branding, it is being speculated that this could be the Honor 30 Lite from the company's Honor 30 range of smartphones. Honor is said to launch the Honor 30 series of smartphones in April.

The TENAA listing of the mid-range Honor smartphone shows a triple camera setup on the back, housed in a rectangular camera module. The LED flash sits right at the bottom of the camera module. The rumoured Honor 30 Lite will have a 48-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens, according to the TENAA listing.

Up front, the listing hints at a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 2,400x1,080 pixels resolution on the alleged Honor 30 Lite. The phone houses a waterdrop notch up front that will house the front camera. The TENAA listing further hints at an octa-core processor clocked at 2.27GHz without mentioning the kind of processor the alleged Honor 30 Lite will house. The listing says that the phone will come in two RAM options - a 6GB and an 8GB variant, along with two storage options of 128GB and 256GB. The listing, however, shows that the phone will come with a rather outdated Android 9.

The rumoured Honor 30 Lite will come with a 3,900mAh battery which will supprt 22.5W fast charging, according to the TENAA listing.

The Honor 30 series of smartphones has been in the news lately, as the company plans to launch the next series of phones in April. A new leak had recently hinted at the colour options on the Honor 30 smartphone, along with a circular-shaped camera module. Earlier, another leak suggested that the Honor 30S will come with Huawei's Kirin 820 chipset with 5G capabilities. The report also said that the Honor 30S will also support 40W fast charging and might come with a quad-camera setup.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor, Huawei, Honor 30, Honor 30 Lite
Redmi K30 Pro White Colour Option Revealed, Pop-Up Selfie Camera and Other Details Confirmed

Related Stories

Huawei AQM-AL10 Mid-Ranger Could Be the Honor 30 Lite, Updated TENAA Listing Suggests
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s How to See WhatsApp Messages Deleted by Others
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  3. Realme 2 Pro Update Brings Airtel, Jio VoWiFi Calling Support: Reports
  4. Realme 6i With 5,000mAh Battery, Helio G80 SoC Launched
  5. Apple Unveils iPad Pro 2020 Models With Trackpad Support
  6. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review
  7. Popcorn Time Torrent Streaming App Returns Amid Coronavirus
  8. Nokia Thursday Launch Event Will Be Online-Only, HMD Global Reveals
  9. Asus ROG Phone 2 Android 10 Changelog Detailed, Download Link Available
  10. Samsung Galaxy M21 With Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Popcorn Time, the 'Netflix for Pirates', Returns Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
  2. Huawei AQM-AL10 Mid-Ranger Could Be the Honor 30 Lite, Updated TENAA Listing Suggests
  3. Redmi K30 Pro White Colour Option Revealed, Pop-Up Selfie Camera and Other Details Confirmed
  4. Mi 10 Series India Launch Teased Yet Again, Different Pricing Model Confirmed
  5. Oppo Offers Refund After Discrepancies in Oppo Find X2 Pro, Find X2 Weight Found
  6. Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition Specifications Tipped by Geekbench Listing
  7. MacBook Air 2020 With ‘Magic Keyboard’, 256GB Base Storage Launched: Price in India
  8. Apple Releases Top Apps List for 'Working and Staying at Home'
  9. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Sales Lower Than Galaxy S10 Family Due to Coronavirus Impact: Report
  10. PUBG Mobile Lite Gets Varenga in Bloom With 0.16.0 Update, Adds Paint Grenades and More: What's New
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.