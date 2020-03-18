Technology News
Honor 30 Leaked Render Hints at Four Colour Options; Honor 30S Leaked with Hole-Punch Display

The Honor 30 leak also hinted at a circular camera module.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 18 March 2020 16:33 IST
Photo Credit: CNMO.com

The Honor 30S has also been leaked, with a hole-punch display

Highlights
  • The Honor 30 might have a quad-camera setup
  • Honor 30 is rumoured to come in Pink, Blue, Silver and Purple colours
  • The Honor 30S is rumoured to come with a hole-punch display

Huwei's sub-brand Honor is tipped to launch its next range of Honor 30 smartphones next month, right after the launch of Huawei's P40 range of flagship smartphones on March 26. The Honor 30 series is expected to consist of three phones — the Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro, and the Honor 30S. A new leaked render has now tipped the possible colour options rumoured to be available on the upcoming Honor 30. Apart from this, the Honor 30S front panel has also been leaked in a separate report, hinting that the Honor 30S might come with a hole-punch display.

The render, allegedly of the Honor 30, shows the phone's back panel with a circular camera module, along with four colour options. Although the report shows a quad-camera setup on the back, we could not spot an LED flash within the cookie-shaped camera module. However, reports have suggested that one of the four camera holes could also be for the LED flash. The render image suggests that the Honor 30 will come in four colour options – Pink, Blue, Silver and Purple. The authenticity of this leak is questionable right now, since none of this information could be verified independently about the upcoming Honor 30 smartphone.

Honor 30 leak China Honor 30

The leaked render shows Honor 30's four possible colour schemes.
Photo Credit: CNMO.com

 

Another leak has allegedly revealed the design of the Honor 30S as well. The Honor 30S, which was recently tipped be the first phone to use Huawei's Kirin 820 chipset, is rumoured to come with a hole-punch front panel, with the camera placed on the top-left corner of the screen. The front panel design is very similar to its predecessor, the Honor 20S. However, on the back, the Honor 30S shows a rather larger camera module and is tipped to come with four cameras on the back, up from the triple camera setup on the Honor 20S. The Honor 30S has also been tipped to come with 40W fast charging support, along with the 5G capable Kirin 820 chipset.

Honor 30S front Honor 30S

Honor 30S front panel with a hole-punch display
Photo Credit: ITHome China

 

The Honor 30S back panel was earlier tipped with a similar design as seen on the new leak. The previous render, however, did not mention anything about the quad-camera setup on the Honor 30S.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor, Honor 30, Honor 30S, Honor 30 Leak, Huawei
WhatsApp Launches Coronavirus Information Hub, Donates $1 Million to Help Curb COVID-19 Misinformation

