Honor 20s, Honor Play 3 With Triple Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor 20s price starts at CNY 1,899, whereas Honor Play 3 will begin at CNY 999.

Updated: 4 September 2019 19:02 IST
Honor 20s, Honor Play 3 With Triple Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor 20s sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front

Highlights
  • Honor 20s will be offered in three colour options
  • Honor Play 3 is powered by Kirin 710F SoC
  • Honor 20s also packs 3,750mAh battery

Honor on Wednesday unveiled its new Honor 20s and Honor Play 3 smartphones in China. The two phones will go on sale in China first, but there is no word on their international release. The Honor 20s joins the company's Honor 20 lineup that was originally introduced in June this year. Honor Play 3, on the other hand, succeeds the company's Honor Play smartphone. The new Honor smartphones come with features like triple rear cameras, hole-punch screens, and octa-core SoCs.

Honor 20s, Honor Play 3 price, sale date

Honor 20s price is set at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 19,000) for the 6GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 128GB variant will retail at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 22,000). Honor Play 3, on the other hand, will retail starting CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,000) for the 4GB + 64GB model. Both 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 64GB models will be offered at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 13,000).

While the Honor 20s goes on sale starting tonight, the Honor Play 3 will be available beginning September 17. In terms of the colour options, Honor 20s will have Blue, White, and Black colours, whereas Honor Play 3 will be sold in Blue, Black, Red colours.

Honor 20s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 20s runs on Android 9 Pie with Magic UI 2.1.1 on top. The phone features 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display. It is powered by octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Honor 20s also comes with a 3,750mAh battery.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, Honor 20s houses a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel f/2.4 wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture on board as well.

Other specifications of Honor 20s include 128GB of inbuilt storage, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C, and the usual set of connectivity options.

honor play 3 weibo Honor Play 3

Honor Play 3 will go on sale beginning September 17

Honor Play 3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor Play 3 runs on Android 9 Pie with MagicUI 2.1.1 on top. The phone features a 6.39-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) display. It is powered by octa-core Kirin 710F SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. Additionally, there is a 4,000mAh battery on board as well.

On the imaging front, the Honor Play 3 has same camera setup as the Honor 20s with a 48-megapixel main shooter. There is an 8-megapixel front shooter on board as well.

Comments

Honor 20s, Honor Play 3, Honor 20s price, Honor Play 3 price, Honor 20s specifications, Honor Play 3 specifications
