Honor 20S Specifications, Renders Listed by Online Retailer Ahead of Launch

Honor 20S has now been listed on JD.com ahead of its China launch on September 4. The listing shares some official renders of the phone, reveals colour options and design details and even hints at possible RAM + storage configurations it will be available in. The official renders of the Honor 20S on JD.com reiterate that the phone will come with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel sensor. Furthermore, the renders show the front of the Honor 20S as well, and it seen to sport a hole-punch display.

JD.com is now taking reservations of the Honor 20S on its site. The site has made the listing live with a placeholder price tag of CNY 9,998 (roughly Rs. 99,900). It says that the sale will begin at 9pm local time.

Honor 20S specifications

The Honor 20S has been listed in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It is listed to go on sale in Butterfly Feather White, Butterfly Feather Black, and Butterfly Feather Blue colour models.

The official renders attached suggest that the Honor 20S will sport a bezel-less and notch-less hole-punch display with the selfie camera cut out placed on the top left of the screen. The back sees a triple rear camera setup aligned vertically and a gradient back panel. The fingerprint sensor is side-mounted.

A Honor 20 series phone was listed on TENAA recently, and it is speculated to be the Honor 20S. The Honor phone is listed to feature a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display, a 2.6GHz octa-core SoC, up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and runs on Android Pie. It will feature a triple rear camera setup – with one 48-megapixel main camera, another 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor as well.

Up front, the Honor 20S is seen to offer a 32-megapixel sensor. It measures 154.25x73.97x7.87mm and weighs 172 grams. Lastly, the phone will come with a 3,650mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.