  Honor 20S Launch Set for September 4, Teaser Poster Reveals Triple Rear Cameras, Gradient Panel Design

Honor 20S Launch Set for September 4, Teaser Poster Reveals Triple Rear Cameras, Gradient Panel Design

The company is already taking registrations of interest on Vmall website.

By | Updated: 29 August 2019 11:06 IST
Honor 20S Launch Set for September 4, Teaser Poster Reveals Triple Rear Cameras, Gradient Panel Design

Photo Credit: Weibo

Honor 20S will come in a Blue gradient finish

Highlights
  • Honor 20S may be the AL50 model spotted on TENAA recently
  • It will go on sale on September 4 at 9pm local time
  • The TENAA listing suggests side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Honor 20S is now confirmed to launch in China on September 4. The teaser poster reveals design details of the phone alongside. The phone is seen to sport a gradient back panel in a glossy finish and a Blue and White colour palette. The Honor 20S will come with a triple rear camera setup as well, aligned vertically, and no rear fingerprint sensor is seen in sight. The company is already taking registrations of interest, and will make the phone available for sale on September 4.

Huawei sub-brand Honor took to Weibo to announce the Honor 20S release date. It also shared the Vmall link where users can register their interest in the phone. The launch date for the phone is set for September 4, and it will go on sale the same day at 9pm local time. The launch date announcement came along with a teaser poster that showed off the back of the Honor 20S. It was seen to sport a unique gradient panel finish in Blue and White. The phone is seen to sport a triple camera setup, as mentioned above, and there is no fingerprint sensor in sight. A Honor 20 series phone was listed on TENAA recently and this phone was to sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The TENAA listing with AL-AL50 / TL50 model number suggests that the Honor phone features a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display, a 2.6GHz octa-core SoC, up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and runs on Android Pie. It will feature a triple rear camera setup – with one 48-megapixel main camera, another 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor as well. Up front, the phone offers a 32-megapixel sensor and it is equipped with a rear fingerprint sensor. It measures 154.25x73.97x7.87mm and weighs 172 grams. Lastly, the phone will come with a 3,650mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.

We aren't sure whether this TENAA listing is of the Honor 20S, but most of the specifications match with the Honor 20, hinting at this speculation being true.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor 20S, Honor
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Honor 20S Launch Set for September 4, Teaser Poster Reveals Triple Rear Cameras, Gradient Panel Design
