Honor 20i pre-orders have now begun in China, a few days ahead of its official unveil event. The phone is now listed on Vmall, and the listing reveals full specifications of the phone. The Honor 20i will come in three RAM + storage options, however its pricing hasn't been revealed as of yet. As per the listing, the Honor 20i will sport a Snapdragon 710 SoC, a waterdrop-notch, a triple camera setup at the back, and a 3,400mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

Huawei-owned Vmall has started taking pre-orders for the Honor 20i phone in China. Pre-orders can be done by depositing an initial amount of CNY 100 (roughly Rs. 1,000). The new Honor phone is listed to come in three colour options - Gradient Blue, Gradient Red and Magic Night Black. It will come in 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 256GB storage models. Pricing of all the variants should be unveiled at the event on April 17 i.e., Wednesday.

The Honor 20i is seen to sport a waterdrop-style notch, a triple AI rear camera setup aligned vertically, a rear fingerprint sensor, and a small chin at the bottom of the display. As for specifications, the Honor 20i supports hybrid dual-SIM slots, and runs on EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9 Pie software. It sports a 6.21-inch full HD+ (1080xx2340 pixels) IPS LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by Kirin 710 octa-core SoC and packs a 3,400mAh battery with 10W charging. The hybrid microSD card slot allows for memory extension up to 512GB.

Coming to optics, the Honor 20i has a triple rear camera setup – with one 24-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture, another 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a last 2-megapixel depth sensor. Features on board include AI beauty, night scene mode, portrait mode, professional camera, panorama and more. Up front, the Huawei 20i sports a 32-megapixel selfie sensor with AI beauty features.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, Micro-USB port, 3.5mm audio jack support, GPS, and more. The Honor 20i is TUV Rheinland certified for eye protection. Dimensions of the phone are listed to be at 154.8x73.64x7.95mm, and the phone weighs 164 grams.

Separately, Honor on Monday announced it is holding a Honor 20 series launch event in London on May 21, and apart from the Honor 20i, we can expect to see other smartphones like the Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, and Honor 20A be launched at the event.