Honor 20i is all set to go on sale for the first time in India today. The Honor 20-series smartphone, which was introduced last week in the country, will be available via Flipkart starting at 12pm (Noon). Although Honor had noted that all Honor 20-series phones will be available at leading brick-and-mortar stores, the company is yet to share an exact date for the offline availability. Honor 20i comes with features like 6.21-inch full-HD+ screen, octa-core Kirin 710F SoC, triple rear cameras, and a 3,400mAh battery. Among other Honor 20-series phones, Honor 20 will be released on June 25.

Honor 20i price in India, sale timing, launch offers

Honor 20i price in India has been set at Rs. 14,999 for the sole variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. As we mentioned earlier, the Honor 20i sales will open at 12pm (Noon) at Flipkart. The company will be offering the Honor 20i in Phantom Blue and Midnight Black colours.

In terms of the launch offers, the Honor 20i buyers will get no cost EMI options starting Rs. 2,500 per month. Additionally, the Honor 20i users will get Rs. 2200 cashback and 125GB additional 4G Data with Reliance Jio on performing recharge for Rs. 198 or Rs. 299.

To recall, Honor had launched the Honor 20i in India last week alongside Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro smartphones.

Honor 20i rear camera setup includes a 24-megapixel primary shooter

Honor 20i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 20i runs on Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.0.1 on top. The phone features a 6.21-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by octa-core Kirin 710F SoC, paired with the Mali G51MP4 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

In terms of the camera capabilities, Honor 20i includes a triple rear camera setup, which houses a 24-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens.

The phone also packs 128GB of internal storage and 3400mAh battery. Additionally, you will get 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and Bluetooth 4.2.