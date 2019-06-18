Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor 20i to Go on Sale for First Time Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Honor 20i to Go on Sale for First Time Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Honor 20i price in India has been set at Rs. 14,999 and it will be offered in Phantom Blue and Midnight Black colours.

By | Updated: 18 June 2019 11:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Honor 20i to Go on Sale for First Time Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Honor 20i packs 4GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage

Highlights
  • Honor 20i is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F SoC
  • The new Honor phone comes with a triple rear camera setup
  • Honor 20i packs a 32-megapixel selfie camera

Honor 20i is all set to go on sale for the first time in India today. The Honor 20-series smartphone, which was introduced last week in the country, will be available via Flipkart starting at 12pm (Noon). Although Honor had noted that all Honor 20-series phones will be available at leading brick-and-mortar stores, the company is yet to share an exact date for the offline availability. Honor 20i comes with features like 6.21-inch full-HD+ screen, octa-core Kirin 710F SoC, triple rear cameras, and a 3,400mAh battery. Among other Honor 20-series phones, Honor 20 will be released on June 25.  

Honor 20i price in India, sale timing, launch offers

Honor 20i price in India has been set at Rs. 14,999 for the sole variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. As we mentioned earlier, the Honor 20i sales will open at 12pm (Noon) at Flipkart. The company will be offering the Honor 20i in Phantom Blue and Midnight Black colours.

In terms of the launch offers, the Honor 20i buyers will get no cost EMI options starting Rs. 2,500 per month. Additionally, the Honor 20i users will get Rs. 2200 cashback and 125GB additional 4G Data with Reliance Jio on performing recharge for Rs. 198 or Rs. 299.

To recall, Honor had launched the Honor 20i in India last week alongside Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro smartphones.

honor 20i side Honor 20i

Honor 20i rear camera setup includes a 24-megapixel primary shooter

Honor 20i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 20i runs on Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.0.1 on top. The phone features a 6.21-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by octa-core Kirin 710F SoC, paired with the Mali G51MP4 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

In terms of the camera capabilities, Honor 20i includes a triple rear camera setup, which houses a 24-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens.

The phone also packs 128GB of internal storage and 3400mAh battery. Additionally, you will get 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and Bluetooth 4.2.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor 20i, Honor 20i price in India, Honor 20i specifications, Honor
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Windows 10 May 2019 Update Brings Phonetic Indic Keyboards in 10 Indian Languages
Nubia Red Magic 3 Gaming Phone With 8K Video Recording Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Honor 20i to Go on Sale for First Time Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
Comment
Read in: हिंदी বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. TikTok Suicide, PUBG Death: Here's How to Fight Digital Addiction
  2. Indians Won't Mind Ads on Netflix, if Given Good Deal, Research Claims
  3. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Kicks Off With Offers on These Mobile Phones
  4. ‘Daddy DotCom’? Tesla Chief Elon Musk Changes Twitter Name
  5. Vivo Z1 Pro Leak Shows Triple Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display
  6. A Teenager Didn't Come Home. An iPhone App Led Her Mother to a Ravine.
  7. Amazon Mi Days Sale, Mi Super Sale Kick Off: Here Are the Best Offers
  8. Samsung Galaxy M40 vs Samsung Galaxy A50
  9. Huawei P30 Pro Variants With 6GB, 12GB RAM Spotted on TENAA
  10. Xiaomi India Teases 'World's Fastest Phone,' Redmi K20 Pro Expected
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.