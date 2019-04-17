Honor 20i – the latest smartphone from Huawei's Honor subsidiary – has finally become official in China. The Honor 20i flaunts a gradient design and packs triple rear cameras, while a 32-megapixel camera housed in a waterdrop notch takes care of selfies. Powered by the Kirin 710F SoC, the Honor 20i will be offered in a total of four RAM and internal storage configurations. EMUI 9 based on Android Pie will handle things on the software side on the Honor 20i. The Honor phone brings the Game Turbo 2.0 technology for enhanced gaming experience via intelligent system resource allocation as well.

Honor 20i price, availability

The Honor 20i comes in four versions with variable RAM and internal storage combinations. As for the colour options, one can choose between Gradient Red, Gradient Blue, and Magic Night Black. Listed below are the price tag of for different Honor 20i variants in China:

Honor 20i (4GB+128GB): CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,600)

Honor 20i (6GB+64GB): CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,600)

Honor 20i (6GB+128GB): CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 19,700)

Honor 20i (6GB+256GB): CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 22,800)

Honor 20i AAPE Edition: CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 22,800)

The Honor 20i is already listed for pre-orders in China via V-mall, JD.com, and T-mall. The Honor 20i's 4GB+128GB, 6GB+64GB, and the 6GB+256GB variants will go on sale Thursday, while the 6GB+256GB variant and the Honor 20i AAPE Edition will be available in May. There is no word on the Honor 20i's availability outside China, but it might well be launched as the Honor 20 Lite globally.

Honor 20i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 20i runs EMUI 9.0.1 based on Android Pie and packs a 6.21-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch at the top. The new Honor offering is powered by the octa-core Kirin 710F SoC paired with the Mali G51MP4 GPU, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone comes with the GPU Turbo 2.0 feature to provide an enhanced gaming experience.

In the imaging department, the Honor 20i packs a triple rear camera setup, which houses a 24-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, assisted by an 8-megapixel (f/2.4) ultra-wide camera and another 2-megapixel (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel (f/2.0) camera with support for HDR, portrait mode, and face unlock for authentication.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2 and Qualcomm aptX HD audio, while the port selection is rounded off by a MicroUSB 2.0 port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Honor 20i comes equipped with a 3,400mAh battery, but it misses out on support for fast charging. The phone's dimensions are 154.8x73.64x7.95 mm and it tips the scale at 164 grams.