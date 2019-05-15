Technology News

Honor 20 Series India Launch Set for June 11

Honor 20 Series will be officially unveiled on May 21 in London.

By | Updated: 15 May 2019 17:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Honor 20 Series India Launch Set for June 11

Photo Credit: WinFuture

Honor 20 Series includes three phones – Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, and Honor 20 Lite

Highlights
  • Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro are rumoured to include a quad-camera setup
  • The new Honor phones will also pack full-HD+ screens
  • Honor 20 Lite has already been announced

Honor 20 Series has got a launch date in India ahead of the next week's global launch of the lineup. The company on Wednesday revealed that it will be unveiling the new Honor 20-series phones in the country on June 11. The Honor 20 lineup is said to include three smartphones – Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, and Honor 20 Lite. While the Honor 20 Lite became official earlier this month, we will be hearing about the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro for the first-time next week at the company's London event.

Honor India has not shared any specifics at this point, which is understandable considering the phones are yet to become official. We hope to know more about the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro on May 21, when Honor is scheduled an event in London to officially announce the new lineup.

It is unclear whether Honor India wants to bring all three Honor 20-series phones to the country, or just one or two models.

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro specifications (expected)

The Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro smartphones are rumoured to include quad-camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel super-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The fourth camera is believed to be different on the two phones – with Honor 20 Pro packing an 8-megapixel telephoto camera and Honor 20 coming with a 2-megapixel depth assist camera.

Among other specifications, the Honor 20 is reportedly packing a 6.26-inch full-HD+ screen, whereas the Honor 20 Pro will come with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ screen.

Honor 20 Lite specifications

As we mentioned earlier, Honor 20 Lite has already been announced in Malaysia and the UK. The phone sports a 6.21-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 3,400mAh battery. The Honor 20 Lite also packs a triple rear camera setup that houses a 24-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The front of the phone packs a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 lens.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Honor 20 Lite

Honor 20 Lite

Display6.21-inch
ProcessorHiSilicon Kirin 710
Front Camera32-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Storage128GB
Rear Camera24-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3400mAh
Further reading: Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20 Lite, Honor 20 Series
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Grofers Receives Over $200 Million Funding in SoftBank-Led Investment Round
Honor 20 Series India Launch Set for June 11
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With a Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC
  2. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  3. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  4. WhatsApp Beta Not Letting Users Save Profile Pictures
  5. Tata Sky Brings Digital Content Service Bundled With Amazon Fire TV Stick
  6. Canon EOS 200D II DSLR With Dual Pixel AF, 4K Recording Launched in India
  7. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
  8. PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 Update Brings Season 7, New Royale Pass, and More
  9. Selena Gomez Calls Social Media 'Dangerous', 'Terrible' for Youth
  10. Ola Partners SBI to Launch Credit Card With Up to 20 Percent Cashback
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.