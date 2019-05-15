Honor 20 Series has got a launch date in India ahead of the next week's global launch of the lineup. The company on Wednesday revealed that it will be unveiling the new Honor 20-series phones in the country on June 11. The Honor 20 lineup is said to include three smartphones – Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, and Honor 20 Lite. While the Honor 20 Lite became official earlier this month, we will be hearing about the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro for the first-time next week at the company's London event.

Honor India has not shared any specifics at this point, which is understandable considering the phones are yet to become official. We hope to know more about the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro on May 21, when Honor is scheduled an event in London to officially announce the new lineup.

It is unclear whether Honor India wants to bring all three Honor 20-series phones to the country, or just one or two models.

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro specifications (expected)

The Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro smartphones are rumoured to include quad-camera setup on the back with a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel super-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The fourth camera is believed to be different on the two phones – with Honor 20 Pro packing an 8-megapixel telephoto camera and Honor 20 coming with a 2-megapixel depth assist camera.

Among other specifications, the Honor 20 is reportedly packing a 6.26-inch full-HD+ screen, whereas the Honor 20 Pro will come with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ screen.

Honor 20 Lite specifications

As we mentioned earlier, Honor 20 Lite has already been announced in Malaysia and the UK. The phone sports a 6.21-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 3,400mAh battery. The Honor 20 Lite also packs a triple rear camera setup that houses a 24-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The front of the phone packs a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 lens.