Honor 20 Series to Be Sold via Flipkart in India

It is unclear which Honor 20 series smartphones are coming to India

By | Updated: 20 May 2019 18:07 IST
Honor 20 Series to Be Sold via Flipkart in India

Honor 20 series is said to include three phones – Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, and Honor 20 Lite

  • Honor has partnered with Flipkart for upcoming Honor 20 series
  • : The new Honor smartphones phones are set to be unveiled on May 21
  • Honor 20 Lite has already been announced in Malaysia and UK

Honor 20 series is all set to launch in India on June 11, and ahead of that, the company has confirmed that the series will be available on Flipkart when it launches. Honor says that the phones will go on sale on the e-commerce site, and the new Honor 20 series includes the Honor 20, the Honor 20 Pro, and the Honor 20 Lite. For those unaware, the Honor 20 Lite has already been announced in Malaysia and the UK, and its key features include a Kirin 710 SoC, 3,400mAh battery, a triple rear camera setup, and a 32-megapixel selfie sensor. To recall, Honor will unveil the new Honor 20 series at an event in London on May 21.

Honor has announced its partnership with Flipkart for its upcoming Honor 20 series. The phones are set to be launched on June 11, and the company will announce pricing details at the launch event. However, it has confirmed that the phones will be available on Flipkart online. It still remains unclear whether all the phones in the Honor 20 series will be launched in India or not.

The Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro are expected to sport a quad camera setup. The Honor 20 is reportedly packing a 6.26-inch full-HD+ screen, whereas the Honor 20 Pro will come with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ screen. As mentioned, the Honor 20 Lite has already been announced and it features a 6.21-inch display, Kiring 710 SoC, a 3,400mAh battery, a triple rear camera setup, and a 32-megapixel selfie sensor.

“We are happy to announce our partnership with Flipkart, India's largest e-commerce portal for our upcoming Honor 20 series,” said Suhail Tariq, CMO, Honor India in a statement. “Flipkart has been our long standing partner in selling our key products in India. With this association, we will reach out to a larger set of audience across the country.”

Further reading: Honor 20, Honor 20 Lite, Honor 20 Pro, Flipkart
