Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, and Honor 20i in India earlier this month. The Honor 20i went on sale in India on June 18, and now the Honor 20 is set to go on sale starting tomorrow i.e., June 25. The phone will be up for grabs on Flipkart from 12pm (Noon) IST, and the launch offers have now been revealed. Honor is offering Jio cashback, no-cost EMI options, 90 percent Buyback Guarantee, and other offers on the purchase of the Honor 20.

Honor 20 price in India, launch offers

To recall, the Honor 20 priced in India has been set at Rs. 32,999 for the sole variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The phone, as mentioned, will be available on Flipkart and all other leading offline stores from June 25 in Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black colour options. The sale will begin on Flipkart at 12pm (Noon) IST.

As part of its launch offers, the company has announced a ‘Love it or Return it' Challenge. Buyers will get the opportunity to experience the device and return it before 90 days, if they do not love it. Honor promises to return 90 percent of the amount, if the return is initiated within 90 days.

Other launch offers include no-cost EMI options starting from Rs. 5,500 per month, Jio cashback of up to 2,200 and 125GB of additional data. These cashback vouchers can be redeemed, one at a time, against subsequent recharges of Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 via MyJio app. As for the 125GB of additional data, users are offered 5GB of additional data on recharges of Rs. 198 or Rs. 299, limited to 25 recharges. Alongside the Honor 20 and Honor 20i, the company had also launched the Honor 20 Pro but its sale date has not been announced yet.

Honor 20 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 20 runs Android 9 Pie with Magic UI 2.1 on top. The new Honor smartphone sports a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) All-View display along with a hole-paunch selfie camera and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Honor 20 is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM.

Honor has packed a quad rear camera setup on the Honor 20, which houses a 48-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.8 lens, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with a 117-degree super-wide-angle lens that has an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth-assisting sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens.

For selfies, the Honor 20 comes with a 32-megapixel sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens and 3D Portrait Lighting support. There are also various camera features, including AI Camera, AI Ultra Clarity mode, and AI Color mode.

Among other specifications, Honor 20 features 128GB of inbuilt storage that isn't expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone measures 154.25x73.97x7.87mm and weighs 174 grams.

Suhail Tariq, Chief Marketing Officer, Honor India said in a statement, “Honor is today synonymous to quality and innovation and this has helped us become one of the most loved smartphone brands for Young India. Honor 20 series is yet another step towards our promise of delivering the best quality smartphones with flagship experience, at the most highly competitive pricing. For instance, Honor 20 comes packed with flagship features, unique camera capabilities and a powerful chipset to help consumers do more with their smartphones. We believe, every consumer deserves better, and to re-instate our commitment and confidence to our users in India, we are offering 90% Buy Back Guarantee in 90 days on Honor 20.”