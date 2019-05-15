Honor 20 Renders, Specifications Leak Shows Quad Rear Camera and More

Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro are teased to launch on May 21, and ahead of that the phones have been hit by an onslaught of leaks. The two phones have even gone on pre-orders in China, and now the Honor 20 has been spotted on Geekbench and photos and specifications have leaked as well. The Honor 20 is tipped to run on Android Pie, sport a Kirin 980 processor, a quad camera setup, a 48-megapixel rear sensor, and a 32-megapixel selfie sensor as well.

WinFuture has published photos and specifications of the Honor 20 ahead of launch. The phone is seen to sport a hole-punch display, a slight chin at the bottom, a quad rear camera setup at the back, and a gradient back panel. The report states that the Honor 20 sports a 6.26-inch (1080x2340 pixels) LCD IPS display with 412ppi pixel density. The phone is tipped to sport a fingerprint sensor on top of the power button at the side, and is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC. It packs 6GB RAM and comes with 128GB of internal storage as well.

The cameras at the back of the Honor 20 include one 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, another 16-megapixel sensor with 117 degree ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and two 2-megapixel sensors – one with macro optics that allow users to take photos just 4cms apart and the other is used for depth effects. Up front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

The Honor 20 is listed to pack 3,750mAh battery with SuperCharge fast charging support. It is touted to be able to charge 50 percent within 30 minutes. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie based on Magic UI 2.1, and come in two colour options – Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black. Connectivity options include dual band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, and Virtual 9.1 Surround Sound.

The Honor 20 was also spotted on GeekBench with model number YAL-L21, and it is listed to run on Android Pie, pack 6GB RAM and be powered by an octa-core processor. The phone is set to launch alongside the Honor 20 Pro variant. The Honor 20 Pro has been tipped to feature a larger 6.5-inch OLED display and sport a pop-up selfie camera setup.