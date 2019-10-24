Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor View 20 Android 10 Based Magic UI 3.0 Beta Registrations Begin: Report

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor View 20 Android 10-Based Magic UI 3.0 Beta Registrations Begin: Report

Interested beta testers in Germany must register via the Huawei FUT Beta app.

By | Updated: 24 October 2019 13:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor View 20 Android 10-Based Magic UI 3.0 Beta Registrations Begin: Report

Honor has started testing Android 10 on few phones

Highlights
  • The testing is limited to Germany users only for now
  • Interested users will have to register and apply for the same
  • The Magic UI 3.0 update based on Android 10 is up for testing

Huawei sub-brand Honor is said to be taking registrations for users trying out Android 10-based Magic UI 3.0 beta on their Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, and Honor View 20 handsets. The testing has started out in Germany and the company is reportedly allowing only 400 seats per device, so it's going to be a very limited testing as of yet. This suggests though, that the stable rollout should begin soon. Interested beta testers in Germany must register via the Huawei FUT Beta app, and get approval to test out the beta programme.

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, and Honor View 20 users are currently invited to register for the Android 10-based Magic UI 3.0 beta testing. Users in Germany are only invited to apply, and they have to register via the Huawei FUT Beta app. FUT stands for ‘Friendly User Trial', and after the registration process is complete, and the approvals are in place, the Magic UI 3.0 beta will be rolled out to your phone.

Of course, it is important to note that this is a beta update, and may be riddled with bugs. Ensure that your phone is not your daily driver before registration. German media Honor News reports that once your access has been approved, the official rollout will take place on the affected smartphone after about two weeks.

As with all Android 10 updates, this one should come system-wide dark mode, and UI tweaks. Huawei should add a few more customisations and new features on top with Magic UI 3.0 software.

Honor 20

Honor 20

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Super performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Attractive design
  • Lots of camera features
  • Bad
  • Inconsistent camera performance
  • Lacks fast charging
Read detailed Honor 20 review
Display6.26-inch
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3750mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Honor View 20

Honor View 20

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful processor
  • Modern design
  • Good battery life
  • Bundled supercharger
  • Bad
  • Inconsistent face recognition
  • Hole-punch design might not appeal to everyone
Read detailed Honor View 20 review
Display6.40-inch
ProcessorHiSilicon Kirin 980
Front Camera25-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9
Resolution1080x2310 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor View 20, Android 10, Magic UI 3.0, Honor
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Teardown Reveals Easy-to-Remove Top Cover: iFixit
Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Releases Pictures of Impact Craters on Moon
Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor View 20 Android 10-Based Magic UI 3.0 Beta Registrations Begin: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Releases Pictures of Impact Craters on Moon
  2. ColorOS 7 With Near Stock Android Experience Coming to Realme Phones
  3. Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Next Sale on October 25 in India
  4. Xiaomi Mi HiFi Hybrid Flagship Headphones Launched: All You Need to Know
  5. Google’s New Apps Want to Help You Control Your Smartphone Usage
  6. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  7. Google Reveals Which OEMs Have Committed to Release Android 10 by Year-End
  8. Google Says Its New Processor a Quantum Leap Over Fastest Supercomputers
  9. WhatsApp Brings Updated Group Privacy Settings to Android and iOS
  10. Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft, Jio Empowering Small Businesses in India: Nadella
  2. Samsung, Asus, Oppo, Realme, Vivo, Others Commit to Releasing Stable Android 10 Update by Year-End: Google
  3. Nokia Slashes Profit Outlook in Fight for 5G Business
  4. Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Releases Pictures of Impact Craters on Moon
  5. Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor View 20 Android 10-Based Magic UI 3.0 Beta Registrations Begin: Report
  6. Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Teardown Reveals Easy-to-Remove Top Cover: iFixit
  7. Amazon Buys Healthcare Start-Up Health Navigator
  8. Huawei Nova 6 With 5G Support Tipped to Launch in December
  9. OnePlus 7T Teardown Reveals Good Ingress Protection, Superior Speakers, Difficult Screen Repair
  10. Tesla Posts Surprise Profit That Answers Sceptics
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.