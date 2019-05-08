Technology News

Honor 20 Pro Promo Images Leak Suggests Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Multiple Colour Options

Latest photos show Honor 20 Pro sporting a notch-less and bezel-less display.

By | Updated: 8 May 2019 18:27 IST
Photo Credit: GSMArena

Highlights
  • Honor 20 Pro promo images show multiple colour options
  • It is seen to sport a quad camera setup, bezel-less display
  • The phone may sport a pop-up selfie camera setup

Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro are all set to launch in London on May 21. The phones have been leaked extensively running up to the launch, and the latest leak brings promo images of the Honor 20 Pro. The promo images reiterate the quad rear camera setup, but do not sport the hole-punch display that is seen in recent image leaks. These latest images sport a true notch-less and bezel-less display suggesting that the Honor 20 Pro will sport a pop-up selfie sensor mechanism.

The newly leaked promo images of the Honor 20 Pro are courtesy GSMArena. The photos show that the Honor 20 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup aligned vertically, with one sensor sitting a little different from the rest. This could be time-of-flight sensor seen on most flagships these days, including the Huawei P30 Pro. The sensors are positioned differently than what we have seen from past leaks. The promo images show the Honor 20 Pro in many gradient finishes – Pink, Red, White, Blue, and Green.

Up front, the Honor 20 Pro is seen to sport a notch-less and bezel-less display, refuting past rumours of a hole-punch display and tipping the use of a pop-up selfie camera. If this leak new holds any weight, then it could be possible that the Honor 20 sports a hole-punch display, while the Honor 20 Pro variant could come with a pop-up selfie camera setup and a bezel-les sdisplay.

honor20 main1 Honor 20 Pro

Honor 20 Pro leaked promo images
Photo Credit: GSMArena

The Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro are both tipped to sport 48-megapixel sensors and come with 3X optical zoom support. The Honor 20 Pro has been tipped to feature a 6.5-inch OLED display while the Honor 20 has a smaller 6.1-inch OLED display. Both phones don't have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and are expected to sport in-display fingerprint scanners. Both smartphones are expected to be powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC. The Honor 20 is said to have 6GB of RAM, a 3,650mAh battery, and is equipped with 22.5W rapid charging. The Honor 20 Pro is said to have 8GB of RAM and may house a bigger battery. These smartphones are expected to launch with EMUI 9 based on Android 9 Pie.

Comments

Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20 Pro specifications, Honor 20 Pro Photos, Honor 20, honor
