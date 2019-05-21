The Honor 20 series has finally been unveiled, and the most premium of the three phones is the Honor 20 Pro. The phone is equipped with a quad camera setup at the back and a 32-megapixel selfie senor for imaging and video shooting. It features a 6.26-inch hole-punch display, packs a large 4,000mAh battery, is powered by the Kirin 980 processor based on the 7nm process, and offers up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The fingerprint scanner is side-mounted. At the London launch, Honor also unveiled the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Lite.

Honor 20 Pro price

The Honor 20 Pro is priced starting at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 46,500). The phone has been made available in Phantom Black and Phantom Blue colour options.

India pricing and availability is set to be announced on June 11. The phone will be sold on Flipkart online. Alongside the Honor 20 Pro, the company also launched the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Lite phones at its London event as well.

Honor 20 Pro specifications

As for specifications, the Honor 20 Pro runs on Android Pie-based Magic UI 2.1.0. The phone features a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 412ppi pixel density and 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by the 7nm Kirin 980 processor with dual-NPU and up to 8GB of RAM. Inbuilt storage is offered up to 256GB.

The Honor 20 Pro offers a quad camera setup that entails a primary 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 snapper with f/1.4 aperture and a large 0.5-inch sensor. There's a secondary 16-megapixel super-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 117-degree angle lens. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture that support 3x lossless optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom, 30x digital zoom, and 4-axis OIS..

Honor 20 Pro features a quad camera setup and a gradient design

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Honor

Lastly, the quad camera setup has a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture for 4cm near macro photography. Features include 4-axis OIS, AIS, EIS, PDAF, AI Ultra Clarity Mode, AIS Super Night Mode, and more. There is also laser autofocus. It supports up to 4K video recording. It has received an overall DxOMark score of 111, Honor announced at the event. Up front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 3D portrait lightning. It offers up to 1080p video recording, supported by EIS.

The Pro variant packs a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W Honor Super Charge support that touts to charge 50 percent of the battery in 30 minutes. The dimensions of the phone are 154.60x73.97x8.44mm and it weighs 182 grams. The phone supports Virtual 9.1 Surround Sound technology, and comes with dual microphones. Sensors on board include proximity sensor, digital compass, ambient light sensor, gravity sensor, hall-sensor, and gyroscope.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi dual-band 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, and USB 2.0. It supports GPU Turbo 3.0 and Graphene Cooling Sheet technology for intense gaming sessions. As mentioned, the Honor 20 Pro houses a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the company also unveiled a Honor + Fortnite Wonder Outfit, exclusively for Honor 20 series users.