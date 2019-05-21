The Honor 20 series of smartphones is all set to be officially announced today. Honor, which is a sub-brand of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, is hosting a press event in London to unveil the Honor 20 series phones. The Honor 20 series launch event will begin at 2pm BST or 6:30pm IST and will be streamed live on YouTube. Although Honor is yet to reveal exactly which smartphones will be a part of the Honor 20 series, the leaks and rumours indicate that we will see Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro, in addition to the Honor 20 Lite, which has already been introduced in Malaysia and UK. Honor 20 price in India, Honor 20 Pro price in India, and Honor 20 Lite price in India are not known at this point but we'll be sure to reveal this as soon as we get the information.

If you want to follow along with us as Honor introduces the new Honor 20 lineup, we will be sharing live updates right here from Battersea Evolution in London. You can also check out the event livestream below.

Honor 20 specifications (expected)

Honor 20 is said to feature a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS display with a 412ppi pixel density. The phone will reportedly be powered by octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The Honor 20 is rumoured to feature a quad-camera setup, which will house a 48-megapixel primary shooter, 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a third 2-megapixel sensor as well as another 2-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. For selfies, Honor has said to have added a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens.

Among other specifications, the Honor 20 is expected to come with 3,750mAh battery with 22.5W SuperCharge support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 and Android 9.0 Pie with Magic UI 2.1.

Honor 20 Pro specifications (expected)

Honor 20 Pro will reportedly come with a 6.5-inch OLED screen and will be powered by octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC. Like the Honor 20, the Honor 20 Pro will also feature a quad-camera setup, although with a tweak. The setup will house a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, a third 2-megapixel sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens.

Other specifications of the phone are a mystery at this point.

Honor 20 Lite specifications

Honor has already unveiled the Honor 20 Lite in Malaysia and UK, so today's launch will mostly be ceremonial affair for the phone. As per the official listings, Honor 20 Lite features a 6.1-inch screen, octa-core Kirin 710F SoC, and a 3320mAh battery.

On the imaging front, the Honor 20 Lite packs a triple rear camera setup with 24-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. There is a a 32-megapixel front shooter on the phone as well.

Among other specifications, the Honor 20 Lite packs a 4GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard storage, rear fingerprint sensor, and dual-SIM support.