The Honor 20 series is set to go official on May 21 at an event in London, but the leaks keep coming in the lead up to the launch. After alleged renders and camera details surfaced online, two images allegedly depicting the Honor 20 Pro's front panel have made their way to the leak arena. The purported images of the Honor 20 Pro's front profile indicate that the upcoming Honor flagship will flaunt a hole-punch display. Honor jumped the hole-punch bandwagon with the Honor View 20, but from the leaked images, it appears that the Honor 20 Pro's hole-punch will be larger than the one we've seen on the Honor View 20.

Back in April, an alleged image depicting the Honor 20 Pro's rear panel made its way online, revealing quad rear cameras and a gradient finish. It was followed by another leak which claimed to show the Honor 20 Pro sporting a white gradient design with a tinge of light pink hue to it. The new pair of Honor 20 Pro images, which come courtesy DigitalTrends, show the Honor 20 Pro from the front sitting atop its retail box.

The most notable element here is the presence of a hole-punch at the top left corner of the screen, which appears to be covering a larger area than the one on the Honor View 20. The phone is shown flaunting a thin chin at the bottom and virtually non-existent bezels at the top and sides. A SIM-card slot can also be seen at the upper portion of the left edge, which appears to be clad in blue colour. A look at the on-screen content shows the Alexa app and the Fortnite Installer. The latter is not surprising since the Honor 20 is tipped to be powered by the Kirin 980 SoC, which can handle a demanding like Fortnite with relative ease.

As for the rest of the specifications, the Honor 20 Pro is tipped to sport a 40-megapixel primary camera utilising the custom Sony IMX600 image sensor with RGGB filter. It will be accompanied by a 20-megapixel wide-angle camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom support, and a ToF camera. The phone is tipped to pack 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage, while a 3,650mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging will keep the lights on.