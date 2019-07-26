Honor 20 Pro has now been launched in Russia, and will go on sale in the region from August 2. The phone was first launched in London in May, and was even launched in India last month. But its availability was kept a secret, up until now. The Russia launch and availability details mark the commencement of the Honor 20 Pro global rollout. Hopefully, the phone should go on sale in India soon.

Honor has announced that the Honor 20 Pro will go on sale in Russia from August 2, and it is priced at RUB 34,990 (roughly Rs. 38,200). Russia is the first market to kick off the sale of the Honor 20 Pro, and sales in United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Finland, Poland, Malaysia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and other markets are to follow closely.

The company hasn't announced the sale date for the Indian market as of yet, but now that the global rollout is underway, it should be available soon. The Honor 20 Pro will retail in India at Rs. 39,999 for the lone variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The phone will just be available in one colour in India - Phantom Blue. It should go on sale on Flipkart, given that the Honor 20 and Honor 20i are both listed on the e-commerce site.

Honor 20 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 20 Pro runs on Android 9 Pie with Magic UI 2.1 on top. Like the Honor 20, the Honor 20 Pro also comes with a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display and is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor. The phone also includes up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

In terms of the camera capabilities, Honor 20 Pro includes a rear quad camera setup, which is slightly different from the Honor 20 camera setup. It houses a primary 48-megapixel shooter with an f/1.4 lens and a large 0.5-inch sensor. There's a secondary 16-megapixel super-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 117-degree angle lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture that support 3x lossless optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom, 30x digital zoom, and a fourth 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture for 4cm near macro photography.

Among other specifications, Honor 20 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W Honor Super Charge support, Virtual 9.1 Surround Sound technology, dual microphones, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The connectivity options are same as Honor 20. Honor 20 Pro measures 154.60x73.97x8.44mm and weighs 182 grams.