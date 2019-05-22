Technology News

Honor 20 Pro Scores Well in DxOMark Camera Review, Lauded for Zoom and Bokeh Skills

Honor 20 Pro scores 111 overall points, same as OnePlus 7 Pro.

By | Updated: 22 May 2019 12:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Honor 20 Pro Scores Well in DxOMark Camera Review, Lauded for Zoom and Bokeh Skills
Highlights
  • Honor 20 Pro’s photo score is very high at 117 points
  • The phone has one of the best bokeh simulation effect
  • Video stabilisation is efficient as well

The Honor 20 Pro has received a DxoMark score of 111 just a day after the launch of the phone in London. The score matches with the OnePlus 7 Pro, and is just one point shy from the top spot. At the lead is the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G and the Huawei P30 Pro with 112 overall points. The Honor 20 Pro's photo score is very high at 117 points, and its video score is also at an impressive 97 points.

In DxOMark's camera review, the Honor 20 Pro is lauded for its exposure skills, bokeh effect, zoom, noise level, and great dynamic range. The report says that the let-down was in its performance for detail, which is lower than what is often see with top-end devices. It was found that some target exposures are a little low in indoor images as well, particularly when compared to its competitors.

Honor 20 Pro is reported to offer some of the best highlight and shadow detail preservation, and the phone is capable of vibrant and pleasant colour reproduction. Less noise levels in low-light photos is also a key strength of the camera, but the trade-off is a loss of fine detail in very intricate areas.

The report notes that the bokeh simulation effect is also one of the best, with good subject isolation and a realistic gradient effect that can apply different intensities of blur to objects at varying distances both in front of and behind the subject. The DxOMark review also states that the video colour rendering was impressive, and stabilisation is also very efficient at counteracting walking motion and camera shake alike.

The Honor 20 Pro is priced starting at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 46,500). Key features include quad camera setup at the back, a 32-megapixel selfie sensor, a 6.26-inch hole-punch display, a large 4,000mAh battery, Kirin 980 processor based on the 7nm process, up to 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20 Pro Camera Review, Honor, DxoMark
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Black Mirror Season 5 Episode Titles Revealed in Three New Trailers
Honor 20 Pro Scores Well in DxOMark Camera Review, Lauded for Zoom and Bokeh Skills
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Trending on NDTV
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 7 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Says Redmi Note 7S Will Replace Redmi Note 7 in India
  2. Tata Sky Offers 4 New Broadcaster Packs Starting at Rs. 49
  3. Reliance Retail Set to Disrupt Amazon, Walmart-Flipkart: Forrester
  4. JVC 43-Inch 4K Smart LED TV With Quantum Backlight Launched in India
  5. ISRO Successfully Launches Earth Observation Satellite RISAT-2B
  6. Redmi Note 7S vs Redmi Note 7 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  7. Asus ZenFone 6 Is Coming Soon to India, Listed on Flipkart
  8. Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20, Honor 20 Lite Launched: Highlights
  9. Google Says Its AI Can Predict Lung Cancer Accurately
  10. Samsung Galaxy A70 Gets May Security Patch in India, Camera Improvements
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.