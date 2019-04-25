Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro Camera Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Sport Sony IMX586 and Sony IMX600 Sensors

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro Camera Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Sport Sony IMX586 and Sony IMX600 Sensors

By | Updated: 25 April 2019 17:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro Camera Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Sport Sony IMX586 and Sony IMX600 Sensors

Photo Credit: Weibo/ ichangezone

Honor 20 has a triple camera setup while the Honor 20 Pro has a quad camera setup

Highlights

The Honor 20 is said to sport a Sony IMX586 sensor

Honor 20 Pro is said to sport a Sony IMX600 sensor

The Honor 20 Pro has a ToF camera as well

Honor is expected to launch its Honor 20 and 20 Pro smartphones on May 21 in London. Thanks to a few leaks in the past, the smartphones' designs have been tipped, though there is still uncertainly on whether the Honor 20 Pro will sport a triple or quad rear camera setup. Now, a new leak has surfaced, tipping details about the camera sensors on each of these smartphones. The tipster also shared key information about the main sensors on both these devices.

The Honor 20 is reported to feature a Sony IMX586 48-megapixel primary sensor. The tipster adds that this sensor is a customised version that is built by Huawei in collaboration with Sony. This custom Sony sensor will sport a Red-Yellow-Yellow-Blue (RYYB) filter instead of the regular Red-Green-Green-Blue (RGGB). This is plausible since Huawei customised the 40-megapixel primary sensor of the Huawei P30 Pro which is a Sony IMX600 sensor with an RYYB filter array. The Honor 20 Pro is said to have a Sony IMX600 sensor, but with the regular RGGB filter.

What we've already heard about the Honor 20 Pro from the previous leaks is that it has a 20-megapixel wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom. The fourth sensor on the Honor 20 Pro is said to be a Time of Flight camera. It seems to have a laser autofocus module alongside the LED flash.

The Honor 20 Pro has been tipped to feature a 6.5-inch OLED display while the Honor 20 has a smaller 6.1-inch OLED display. Both phones don't have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and are expected to sport in-display fingerprint scanners. Both smartphones are expected to be powered by a Kirin 980 SoC. The Honor 20 is said to have 6GB of RAM, a 3,650mAh battery, and is equipped with 22.5W rapid charging. The Honor 20 Pro is said to have 8GB of RAM and may house a bigger battery. These smartphones are expected to launch with EMUI 9 based on Android 9 Pie.

We will have to wait till May 21 for more details, price and availability information for these two smartphones.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Sony IMX586
Aditya Shenoy Reviews gadgets during the week, enjoys long drives on the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long. More
Garmin Vivosmart 4 Fitness Tracker Launched in India at Rs. 12,990
Google Makes It Easier to Find Work-From-Home Jobs
Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro Camera Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Sport Sony IMX586 and Sony IMX600 Sensors
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 7
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 7, Redmi Y3, Mi LED Smart Bulb Launched in India: Event Highlights
  2. Honor Loses Smartphone Prototype, Offers Rs. 4 Lakh for Its Safe Return
  3. Xiaomi's Himo T1 Electric Moped Touts 120km Range, Priced at CNY 2,999
  4. Amazon Summer Sale Starts May 4 With Smartphone and Other Discounts
  5. BSNL Rs. 35, Rs. 53, Rs.395 Packs Now Offer Up to 25 Times More Data
  6. Vivo Y17 With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Goes Official in India
  7. Redmi 7 First Impressions
  8. MSI Refreshes Its Gaming Laptops With Intel 9th Gen CPUs
  9. Dell Updates Alienware, G-Series With New Intel CPUs, Nvidia GPUs
  10. Lenovo Z6 Pro With Quad Rear Camera Setup, Up to 12GB RAM Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.