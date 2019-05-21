Honor 20 Pro is set to launch later today. But ahead of the official debut, purported camera samples of the upcoming Honor phone have surfaced on the Web. The new camera samples have been posted on Weibo as well as on Instagram to give us a sneak peek at the Honor 20 Pro camera. Separately, renders of the Honor 20 Pro have been leaked online to show off its punch-hole display panel and the quad rear camera setup. Key specifications of the Honor 20 have recently emerged on the Web just ahead of the formal launch.

A tipster with username Bang Gogo has reposted camera samples from Weibo on Twitter and Instagram. The camera samples suggest an optical zoom on the upcoming smartphone and highlight its enhanced HDR performance. It also appears that there are tons of advancements and tweaks in terms of the overall photography experience on the Honor 20 Pro over last year's Honor 10.

If we believe an earlier report, the Honor 20 Pro would have a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor along with an f/1.4 lens using optical image stabilisation (OIS), 16-megapixel secondary sensor with a super-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens, OIS, and 3x optical zoom support, and a 2-megapixel quaternary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens.

Alongside the camera samples hinting at top-notch camera performance, some press renders of the Honor 20 Pro have been leaked by WinFuture.de. The renders show a punch-hole display panel on the front of the new Honor phone. However, the back side view gives us a glimpse at the quad rear camera setup that is accompanied by an LED flash. Gradient finish of the Honor 20 Pro can also be seen from the leaked renders.

Recently, the specifications of the Honor 20 surfaced online. The smartphone is said to have a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS display with a 412ppi pixel density. Also, it is reported to have an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard UFS-based storage.

The Honor 20 is also said to have Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, and USB 3.0. Further, the phone could have virtual 9.1 surround sound.

Unlike the Honor 20 Pro, the Honor 20 is said to have a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX586 sensor, 16-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and 2-megapixel tertiary sensor, and a 2-megapixel quaternary sensor with a macro lens. For selfies, the phone is said to have a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens.

The leaked specifications of the Honor 20 also show a 3,750mAh battery with 22.5W SuperCharge support. The phone runs Android 9.0 Pie with Magic UI 2.1. Moreover, the Honor handset is said to come in at least two different colour options, namely Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue.

Indian tipster Ishan Agarwal in his tweet revealing the identical specifications of the Honor 20 mentioned that the phone would have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. This could be unlike the Honor 20 Pro that is so far rumoured to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Honor 20 is said to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ishan Agarwal

As we mentioned, the Honor 20 series launch is taking place at Battersea Evolution in Battersea, London later today. The launch event is scheduled for 2pm local time (6:30pm IST).