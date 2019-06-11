Honor, the sub-brand of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, on Tuesday launched the new Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20i smartphones in the Indian market. The new Honor launch comes at a time when Huawei's association with Google's Android operating system is under threat. While the existing Huawei and Honor phones are unlikely to bear the brunt of US ban on Huawei, the future devices could very well lose access to Google Play Store, Google services, and non-open source parts of Android.

The Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, and Honor 20i were among the first smartphones to be introduced by the company in the uncertainty of the future of Huawei's devices business last month. Set to lead Honor's smartphone portfolio, the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro smartphones come with features like hole-punch selfie cameras, quad rear camera setup, Android 9 Pie with Magic UI 2.1 on top, and HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC. Honor 20i, on the other hand, is a mid-range smartphone with a waterdrop-style notch, triple rear cameras, Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.0, and HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC. It is also essentially the same smartphone that was launched as Honor 20 Lite.

Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20i price in India, launch offers

According to Honor, Honor 20 price in India has been set at Rs. 32,999 for the sole variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. On the other hand, Honor 20 Pro will retail in India at Rs. 39,999 for the lone variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The Honor 20i will carry a price tag of Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant.

The company says that the Honor 20 will be offered via Flipkart and the sales will open June 25, whereas Honor 20i will sold via offline retailers as well in addition to Flipkart. The Honor 20i sales will start June 18. There is no word on the availability of Honor 20 Pro right now and the company has just said that the phone will be available "very soon."

Honor will be offering the Honor 20 Pro in just one colour in India - Phantom Blue, whereas the Honor 20 will be released in Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue colours. The Honor 20i will be released in Gradient Red, Gradient Blue, and Magic Night Black colours.

In terms of the launch offers, Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, and Honor 20i buyers will get no-cost EMI options and up to 2.2TB data and Rs. 2,200 as cashback from Reliance Jio.

Honor 20 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 20 runs Android 9 Pie with Magic UI 2.1 on top. The new Honor smartphone sports a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) All-View display along with a hole-paunch selfie camera and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Honor 20 is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM.

Honor 20 will be offered a single variant in India

Honor has packed a quad rear camera setup on the Honor 20, which houses a 48-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.8 lens, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with a 117-degree super-wide-angle lens that has an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth-assisting sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens.

For selfies, the Honor 20 comes with a 32-megapixel sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens and 3D Portrait Lighting support. There are also various camera features, including AI Camera, AI Ultra Clarity mode, and AI Color mode.

Among other specifications, Honor 20 features 128GB of inbuilt storage that isn't expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone measures 154.25x73.97x7.87mm and weighs 174 grams.

Honor 20 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 20 Pro runs on Android 9 Pie with Magic UI 2.1 on top. Like the Honor 20, the Honor 20 Pro also comes with a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display and is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor. The phone also includes up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

In terms of the camera capabilities, Honor 20 Pro includes a rear quad camera setup, which is slightly different from the Honor 20 camera setup. It houses a primary 48-megapixel shooter with an f/1.4 lens and a large 0.5-inch sensor. There's a secondary 16-megapixel super-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 117-degree angle lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture that support 3x lossless optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom, 30x digital zoom, and a fourth 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture for 4cm near macro photography.

Honor 20 Pro will be released in Phantom Blue colour

Among other specifications, Honor 20 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W Honor Super Charge support, Virtual 9.1 Surround Sound technology, dual microphones, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The connectivity options are same as Honor 20. Honor 20 Pro measures 154.60x73.97x8.44mm and weighs 182grams.

Honor 20i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 20i runs on Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.0.1 on top. It packs a 6.21-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and is powered by octa-core Kirin 710F SoC, paired with the Mali G51MP4 GPU, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone also comes with the GPU Turbo 2.0 feature to provide an enhanced gaming experience.

On the imaging front, Honor 20i includes a triple rear camera setup, which houses a 24-megapixel Primary shooter with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens, support for HDR, portrait mode, and face unlock for authentication.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and Bluetooth 4.2. Additionally, you will get a 3,400mAh battery. The phone's dimensions are 154.8x73.64x7.95mm and it weighs 164 grams.