Honor 20 has surfaced on Weibo, and the tipster has shared a photo, detailed key specifications, and a price on the social networking site. The phone is seen to sport a triple rear camera setup, and a gradient back panel. The tipster claims that the phone is powered by the latest Kirin 980 SoC, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a 3,650mAh battery. The triple rear camera setup at the back is tipped to come with a 48-megapixel sensor, and the front may support a 32-megapixel sensor.

Tipster ichangezone on Weibo has shared the back panel photo of the Honor 20 smartphone, along with key specifications and price. The tipster suggests that the Honor 20 will come in three variants, and be priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 31,700) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 35,900) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 40,200) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

The leaked back panel suggests that the Honor 20 will sport a gradient finish in white, and a triple rear camera setup aligned vertically. The phone does not sport a rear fingerprint sensor, and the tipster notes that it will sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is said to feature a 6.1-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch, and be powered by the Kirin 980 SoC.

The rear camera is said to include 48-megapixel, 20-megapixel, and 8-megapixel sensors and support 3X optical zoom. The Honor 20 is said to get a DxO score of 108. Up front, the phone is tipped to sport a 32-megapixel sensor, and it is said to pack a 3,650mAh battery. It is said to support USB Type-C port, and come with the GPU Link Turbo technology for amplified gaming experience. There's no word on the phone's launch timeline as of yet.