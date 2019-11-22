Technology News
Honor 20 Price in India Cut, Set to Go on Sale via Amazon India from November 26

Honor 20 price in India will be discounted to Rs. 22,999 until November 29.

By | Updated: 22 November 2019 11:10 IST
Honor 20 Price in India Cut, Set to Go on Sale via Amazon India from November 26

Honor 20 features a hole-punch display design

Highlights
  • Honor 20 was originally on sale via Flipkart
  • The Honor phone was launched with a price tag of Rs. 32,999
  • Honor 20i price in India has also been dropped for a limited time

Honor 20 is set to go on sale through Amazon India starting November 26. The smartphone, which was launched in the country back in June, has so far been available for purchase through Flipkart. However, Huawei sub-brand Honor has now partnered with Amazon India for selling the Honor 20 through the online marketplace. At the same time, its price has been slashed. As an introductory offer, the Honor 20 will also available with a discount that will be limited until November 29. The Honor 20i has also received a special price that is valid until November 30.

Honor 20 price in India, sale offers

The Honor 20 price in India was originally set at Rs. 32,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. However, the smartphone has received a price cut and is available for purchase through Flipkart at Rs. 24,999. It will also go on sale via Amazon India at the same price. Further, Honor has announced an additional discount of Rs. 2,000 that will be applicable through Amazon India between November 26 and November 29. This will bring the price down to Rs. 22,999.

Honor 20 Review

It's unclear whether the Honor 20 will continue to be available for purchase through Flipkart following its sale taking place via Amazon India. We've reached out to Honor for clarity and will update this space when we hear back.

To recall, the Honor 20 was launched in India alongside the Honor 20i and Honor 20 Pro. The phone comes in Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue colour options.

Alongside the Honor 20, the Honor 20i that was available at Rs. 14,999 for the lone 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant has also received a special price of Rs. 10,999 until November 30. The special price is initially applicable to Flipkart, while Amazon India is yet to reflect the changes.

Honor 20 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 20 runs Android 9 Pie with Magic UI 2.1 on top. The smartphone features a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) All-View display along with a hole-punch design and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Honor 20 sports a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.8 lens, 16-megapixel secondary sensor with a 117-degree super-wide-angle lens that has an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. There is also a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front that comes along with an f/2.0 lens and 3D Portrait Lighting support.

The Honor 20 has 128GB of onboard storage that isn't expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 3,750mAh battery and measures 154.60x73.97x8.44mm.

Honor 20

Honor 20

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Super performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Attractive design
  • Lots of camera features
  • Bad
  • Inconsistent camera performance
  • Lacks fast charging
Read detailed Honor 20 review
Display6.26-inch
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3750mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Further reading: Honor 20 price in India, Honor 20 specifications, Honor 20, Honor 20i price in India, Honor 20i specifications, Honor 20i, Honor, Huawei
Jagmeet Singh
