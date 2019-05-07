Honor 20 Lite has been officially announced ahead of Honor's big May 21 event where the Huawei-owned sub-brand is set to unveil the new Honor 20 smartphones. The Honor 20 Lite is a mid-range smartphone and comes with features like triple rear camera setup, dewdrop-style notch, and Android 9 Pie. The phone is succeeding the company's Honor 10 Lite, which was introduced in November last year. Despite being an upgrade over the Honor 10 Lite, there aren't many differences between the Honor 20 Lite and its predecessor. The two phones mainly differ in the camera capabilities.

Honor 20 Lite price

Honor 20 Lite carries a price tag of RM 949 (roughly Rs. 15,900) in Malaysia and GBP 249 (roughly Rs. 22,500) in the UK. According to Honor, the new Honor 10 Lite is now on sale in Malaysia. It will be released in the UK on May 15, claims CNET, and will gradually expand to other European and South East Asian markets. It is also said to be coming to India but there is no word on an exact release date at this point. The India price of Honor 20 Lite is likely to be closer to the Malaysia price of the phone.

The Honor 20 Lite is being offered in three colours – Phantom Red, Phantom Blue, and Midnight Blue. However, not all colour options will reach all the markets.

Honor 20 Lite specifications

The Honor 20 Lite runs on Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.0. The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone sports a 6.21-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 415 PPI. It is powered by octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 3,400mAh battery. The Honor 20 Lite shares all the above specifications with the Honor 10 Lite.

Honor 20 Lite camera

It is the camera capabilities that primarily make the Honor 20 Lite different from its predecessor. The new Honor phone sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 24-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 ultra wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The front of the phone packs a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 lens.

The Honor 20 Lite includes 128GB of onboard storage, which can be further expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB). The phone also comes with a rear fingerprint sensor, face unlock support, Micro-USB 2.0, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

The dimensions of the phone are 154.8x73.64x7.95mm and it weighs 164 grams.