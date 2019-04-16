Honor 20 – the next flagship from Huawei's Honor subsidiary – is set to make its debut in just over a month. Ahead of its launch on May 21 in London, the Honor 20 has received the mandatory 3C certification. Moreover, alleged press images, detailed specifications, and pricing of another device in the Honor 20 series – the Honor 20 Lite – have been leaked. The Honor 20 Lite will reportedly pack triple rear cameras and will be powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC. On the front of aesthetics, it will flaunt a gradient design and will have a waterdrop notch.

Starting with the Honor 20 - which is set to be launched in May - it has received the mandatory 3C certification in China with two model specifications viz. YAL-AL00 and YAL-TL00. The 3C database also indicates that the Honor 20's retail package will include a 22.W fast charger. As per a recent leak, the Honor 20 will reportedly be powered by the Kirin 980 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Honor 20's 3C certification listing was spotted by Gizmochina.

It will reportedly pack a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel main camera assisted by a 20-megapixel and an 8-megapixel sensor, complete with support for 3X optical zoom, while a 32-megapixel sensor will reportedly handle selfies. It is tipped to pack a 3,650mAh battery and will have support for GPU Link Turbo technology.

As for the Honor 20 Lite leak, which comes courtesy of WinFuture, the upcoming Honor offering will be available in two colour options - Black and gradient Blue. As per the leaked set of images, the device will sport a waterdrop notch, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack. Talking about the internal hardware, it will reportedly be powered by the 14nm HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can further be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

The Honor 20 Lite is tipped to feature a 6.21-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels and a pixel density of 415PPI. The triple rear camera setup will comprise of a primary 24-megapixel camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens with 120-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The device will have a triple slot to accommodate two Nano-SIM cards and a microSD card simultaneously, and will have support for Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac standards. It will reportedly boot EMUI (version unspecified) based on Android Pie and packs a 3,400mAh battery. The weight is tipped to be 164 grams while the thickness is 7.95mm. The Honor 20 Lite will reportedly be priced at EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 22,000) in Germany, but there is no word on its region-wise market availability.