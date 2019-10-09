Technology News
Honor 20 Lite TENAA Listing Tips Different Specifications From Global Model

The phone is listed to offer up to 256GB of onboard storage, and pack a 3,900mAh battery.

By | Updated: 9 October 2019 14:11 IST
Photo Credit: TENAA

Honor 20 Lite is listed to sport a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • The TENAA listing suggests an in-screen fingerprint sensor
  • Honor 20 Lite is tipped to sport a 16-megapixel selfie camera
  • The phone has a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display, up to 8GB RAM

Honor 20 Lite has reportedly been spotted on TENAA tipping key specifications of the phone, and hinting at an imminent China launch. The company's President Zhao Ming has also teased the arrival of the Honor 20 Lite in China soon. The TENAA listing reiterates that the phone has a triple rear camera setup, a screen fingerprint sensor, and a waterrop-style notch up front. The phone is listed to sport a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display, an octa-core processor, up to 256GB of onboard storage, and a 3,900mAh battery.

Coming to Zhao's claims, he has taken to Huawei's Pollen club forum to confirm that the Honor 20 Lite will launch in China soon. The executive has refrained from giving any other details at this moment. He responded to a user asking for an affordable phone with a good camera for women, to which he replied that the Honor 20 Lite will launch in China soon. This thread also hints that the Honor 20 Lite will be priced reasonably. The response was first spotted by CNMO.

To recall, the Honor 20 Lite was launched in May in Malaysia and UK, and it is now arriving in the China market soon. There is no word of its launch in India as of yet. Honor 20 Lite carries a price tag of RM 949 (roughly Rs. 15,900) in Malaysia and GBP 249 (roughly Rs. 22,500) in the UK.

Coming to the TENAA listing, the pictures attached suggest a triple rear camera setup, a glossy black panel, and a waterdrop-style notch up front. The phone is listed to sport a screen fingerprint sensor, instead of a rear one launched on the Malaysian variant. This suggests that the China variant may be a little different than the international one. The specifications listed on TENAA are also slightly different.

The phone is listed with model number LRA-AL00 and it is said to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution. It is powered by the 2.2GHz octa-core processor paired with 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM options. The phone is listed to offer 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB onboard storage with microSD card support (up to 256GB) for further expansion. The international variant offered 4GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

As for optics, the Honor 20 Lite China variant is listed to sport a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel camera instead of the main 24-megapixel camera. Other details include an 8-megapixel, and 2-megapixel accompanied sensors at the back. Up front, the phone has a 16-megapixel front camera, again different from the 32-megapixel selfie camera on the international variant. The phone is listed to run on Android Pie, pack a 3,900mAh battery, measure 157.2x73.2x7.65mm, and weigh 172.5 grams.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

