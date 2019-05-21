Honor 20 has been launched at a press event in London. Huawei sub-brand Honor also announced the global debut of the Honor 20 Lite, which was launched in Malaysia and the UK earlier this month. Both new Honor phones also have 19.5:9 aspect ratio. However, while the Honor 20 sports an all-view display with a hole-punch design, the Honor 20 Lite has a commonly found thin-bezel display with a waterdrop-style notch. Alongside the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Lite, the Chinese brand also unveiled the Honor 20 Pro at its event in London that comes as a premium smartphone in the new range.

Honor 20, Honor 20 Lite price

The Honor 20 price has been set at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 38,800) for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The phone comes in Icelandic White, Midnight Black, and Sapphire Blue colour options and will be available for purchase soon.

In contrast, the Honor 20 Lite price in the UK has been set at GBP 249 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the single 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model, and in Europe, it will be EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 23,200). The phone is available in three colour options, namely Midnight Black, Phantom Blue, and Phantom Red. It is already in the UK, though it will go on sale in the global markets soon.

As we mentioned, the Honor 20 Lite was also launched in Malaysia earlier this month with a price tag of MYR 949 (roughly Rs. 15,800).

India price and availability details of the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Lite are yet to be revealed. Nevertheless, Honor already confirmed that it is launching its Honor 20 series in the Indian market on June 11.

Alongside the Honor 20 and Honor 20 Lite, Honor at its press event in London unveiled the Honor 20 Pro.

Honor 20, Honor 20 Lite specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 20 runs Android 9 Pie with Magic UI 2.1 on top. The phone features a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) all-view display along with a punch-hole design, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, and 412ppi pixel density. Under the hood, there is a HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, paired with dual-NPU, GPU Turbo 3.0, and 6GB of RAM.

Honor has provided a quad rear camera setup on the Honor 20 that includes a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/1.8 lens, AI image stabilisation (AIS) and AIS Super Night mode. The primary sensor also works with an AI Ultra Clarity mode and is based on the 4-in-1 pixel binning technique. There is also a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with a 117-degree super-wide-angle lens that has an f/2.2 aperture. Similarly, the smartphone has a 2-megapixel tertiary depth-assisting sensor with an f/2.4 lens as well as a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens.

For selfies, the Honor 20 flaunts a 32-megapixel sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens and 3D Portrait Lighting support. There are also various camera features, including AI Camera, AI Ultra Clarity mode, and AI Color mode.

In terms of storage, the Honor 20 has 128GB of inbuilt storage that isn't expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. Sensors on the phone include an ambient light sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, hall sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Honor 20 packs a 3,750mAh battery that supports 22.5W SuperCharge tech. This is claimed to deliver 50 percent of charge in 30 minutes. There is also a Virtual 9.1 Surround Sound to offer multi-directional sound. Besides, the phone measures 154.25x73.97x7.87mm and weighs 174 grams.

The Honor 20 Lite runs EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9 Pie and has a 6.21-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 415ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, coupled with GPU Turbo 2.0 and 4GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Honor 20 Lite has a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 24-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The camera setup also supports AI Stabilising mode and AI multi-scene recognition. Furthermore, there is a 32-megapixel sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens and AI Beautification.

The Honor 20 Lite has 128GB of inbuilt storage. On the connectivity front, the smartphone has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone has an array of sensors that includes an ambient light sensor, gravity sensor, and a magnetometer. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back. The phone packs a 3,400mAh battery. Lastly, it measures 154.8x73.64x7.95mm and weighs 164 grams.