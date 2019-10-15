Technology News
loading

Honor 20 Lite to Launch in China on October 22, Company Confirms

Honor 20 Lite will sport different specifications and features in the home market.

By | Updated: 15 October 2019 18:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Honor 20 Lite to Launch in China on October 22, Company Confirms

Photo Credit: Vmall

Highlights
  • Honor 20 Lite China variant to be different than global variant
  • The phone will have a 48-megapixel main sensor
  • TENAA listing suggests a 3,900mAh battery, 16-megapixel front camera

Honor 20 Lite was recently spotted on TENAA hinting at an imminent China launch, and now the phone has been confirmed to launch in the home market on October 22. The phone was initially launched in Malaysia and UK in May this year, but the China variant is expected to sport different specifications and features than the Malaysian variant. For starters, the reservation page suggests that the Honor 20 Lite aka Honor 20 Youth Edition will sport an in-screen fingerprint sensor, instead of a rear one launched on the Malaysian variant.

Honor took to Weibo to announce that the Honor 20 Lite will launch in China on October 22. The phone was teased on Weibo to be announced on October 15, but the company has only started taking reservations of interest on Vmall, and will launch the phone on October 22. On the reservations page, the phone is seen to sport an in-screen fingerprint scanner and a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main sensor.

Because of the TENAA leak recently, full specifications of the Honor 20 Lite China variant are already known. The pictures listed on the Chinese certification site suggest a glossy black panel, and a waterdrop-style notch up front.

The Honor 20 Lite is listed with model number LRA-AL00 on TENAA and it is said to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution. It is powered by the 2.2GHz octa-core processor paired with 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM options. The phone is listed to offer 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB onboard storage with microSD card support (up to 256GB) for further expansion. The international variant offered 4GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

As for optics, the Honor 20 Lite China variant is listed to sport a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel camera instead of the main 24-megapixel camera. Other details include 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel accompanying sensors at the back. Up front, the phone has a 16-megapixel front camera, again different from the 32-megapixel selfie camera on the international variant. The Honor 20 Lite is listed to run on Android Pie, pack a 3,900mAh battery, measure 157.2x73.2x7.65mm, and weigh 172.5 grams.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor 20 Lite, Honor 20 Lite Price, Honor 20 Lite Specifications, Honor, Honor 20 Lite Launch
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Flipkart Video Originals Launched to Take on Amazon Prime
Honor 20 Lite to Launch in China on October 22, Company Confirms
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X2 Pro Debuts With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  2. PUBG Mobile Will Be Offline for Hours Tomorrow Ahead of v0.15.0 Update
  3. Nubia Z20 With Dual Displays Launched Internationally
  4. Realme X2 Pro Flagship Phone to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: The Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  6. Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  7. Infinix S5 With Quad Rear Camera Setup, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. India Said to Look Into E-Commerce Festive Discounts After Retailer Complaints
  9. Google Play Store Shuts Out Payday Loan Apps
  10. Flipkart Takes on Amazon Prime Video With Its Own Originals
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Eating Google Online Search Ad Share: eMarketer
  2. Nubia Z20 With Dual Displays Goes on Sale Internationally
  3. Honor 20 Lite to Launch in China on October 22, Company Confirms
  4. Flipkart Video Originals Launched to Take on Amazon Prime
  5. Canon EOS 90D DSLR, EOS M6 Mark II Mirrorless Camera Launched in India; Feature 32-Megapixel Sensors, 4K Video Recording, and More
  6. Apple AirPort Utility App Receives an Update for iOS 13 Compatibility
  7. Oppo A11 With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Ericsson Says Huge Demand for 5G in India: IMC 2019
  9. Government Said to Look Into Flipkart, Amazon Festive Discounts After Retailer Complaints
  10. Infinix S5 With Quad Rear Camera Setup, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.