Honor 20 Lite was recently spotted on TENAA hinting at an imminent China launch, and now the phone has been confirmed to launch in the home market on October 22. The phone was initially launched in Malaysia and UK in May this year, but the China variant is expected to sport different specifications and features than the Malaysian variant. For starters, the reservation page suggests that the Honor 20 Lite aka Honor 20 Youth Edition will sport an in-screen fingerprint sensor, instead of a rear one launched on the Malaysian variant.

Honor took to Weibo to announce that the Honor 20 Lite will launch in China on October 22. The phone was teased on Weibo to be announced on October 15, but the company has only started taking reservations of interest on Vmall, and will launch the phone on October 22. On the reservations page, the phone is seen to sport an in-screen fingerprint scanner and a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel main sensor.

Because of the TENAA leak recently, full specifications of the Honor 20 Lite China variant are already known. The pictures listed on the Chinese certification site suggest a glossy black panel, and a waterdrop-style notch up front.

The Honor 20 Lite is listed with model number LRA-AL00 on TENAA and it is said to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution. It is powered by the 2.2GHz octa-core processor paired with 4GB, 6GB and 8GB RAM options. The phone is listed to offer 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB onboard storage with microSD card support (up to 256GB) for further expansion. The international variant offered 4GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

As for optics, the Honor 20 Lite China variant is listed to sport a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel camera instead of the main 24-megapixel camera. Other details include 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel accompanying sensors at the back. Up front, the phone has a 16-megapixel front camera, again different from the 32-megapixel selfie camera on the international variant. The Honor 20 Lite is listed to run on Android Pie, pack a 3,900mAh battery, measure 157.2x73.2x7.65mm, and weigh 172.5 grams.