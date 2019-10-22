Technology News
Honor 20 Lite China Variant With 48-Megapixel Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

The Honor 20 Lite China variant has a triple rear camera setup and an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

By | Updated: 22 October 2019 16:25 IST
Honor 20 Lite China variant has a 16-megapixel front camera

Highlights
  • Honor 20 Lite China variant packs up to 8GB RAM, up to 128GB storage
  • The phone is powered by the Kirin 710F processor
  • The China variant has different specs and features than global model

Honor 20 Lite, after several leaks, has finally launched in China. The phone features a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor, a Kirin 710F processor, a full-HD OLED display, and a 4,000mAh battery. The Honor 20 Lite China variant is a whole lot different than the global variant that was launched earlier this year. The new phone comes with an in-screen fingerprint scanner, whereas the global variant comes with a rear fingerprint sensor on board. It also comes with a waterdrop-style notch and a triple rear camera setup as well.

Honor 20 Lite China variant price, availability

Honor 20 Lite China variant is priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the base 4GB + 64GB model, CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the 6GB + 64GB model, CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the 6GB + 128GB model, and CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 19,000) for the 8GB + 128GB model. The phone has been launched in three colour options – Magic Night Black, Blue Water Jade, and Icelandic Fantasy. The Honor 20 Lite China variant is already up for pre-order, and the sale will begin on October 25.

Honor 20 Lite China variant specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Honor 20 Lite China variant runs on Android 9-based EMUI 9.1.1 software. The dual-SIM (Nano) phone features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with a waterdrop-style notch and 417ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by the Kirin 710F octa-core processor paired with up to 8GB RAM, and up to 128GB storage. There is also support for storage expansion using a microSD card (up to 256GB).

As for optics, the Honor 20 Lite China variant is listed to sport a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel camera (f/1.8 aperture) instead of the main 24-megapixel camera found on the global variant. Other cameras in the rear setup include 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel shooter (both with f/2.4 aperture). Up front, the phone has a 16-megapixel front camera (f/2.0 aperture), again different from the 32-megapixel selfie camera on the international variant.

The Honor 20 Lite China variant packs a 4,000mAh battery with a 10C/2A charger shipped inside the box. Connectivity options include 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS/AGPS, USB OTG, and more.

Honor 20 Lite China, Honor 20 Lite China Price, Honor 20 Lite China Specifications, Honor 20 Lite, Honor, Huawei
