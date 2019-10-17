Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor 20 Lite Official Renders Appear on JD.com Reservation Page Ahead of Next Week's Formal Launch

Honor 20 Lite Official Renders Appear on JD.com Reservation Page Ahead of Next Week's Formal Launch

Honor 20 Lite is set to launch in China on October 22.

By | Updated: 17 October 2019 17:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Honor 20 Lite Official Renders Appear on JD.com Reservation Page Ahead of Next Week's Formal Launch

Photo Credit: JD.com

Honor 20 Lite's Chinese variant will include a bunch of changes

Highlights
  • Honor 20 Lite will launch in China on October 22
  • The phone features a triple camera setup and a display notch
  • There's no word on pricing details yet

Honor 20 Lite aka Honor 20 Youth Edition is set to launch in China on October 22, and the smartphone looks like it will be tweaked according to local tastes. Huawei sub-brand Honor will be launching a variant of the Honor 20 Lite in China, different from the model in launched in Malaysia and the UK. For starters, it features an in-display fingerprint sensor - unlike the rear-facing sensor on the model launched elsewhere in May this year. It also features a sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor, instead of a 24-megapixel main sensor. The company started teasing the arrival of the phone earlier this month.

The Honor 20 Lite is now up for reservations on JD.com, as spotted by Gizmochina. The reservation page suggests that the phone will arrive in three different colour options: Black Water Jade, Magic Night Black, and Icelandic Fantasy. Earlier this month, Honor had started accepting reservations on Vmall.

The smartphone features a waterdrop-shaped display notch and three rear cameras placed at the top left corner of the rear panel. The renders also confirm the presence of an in-screen fingerprint scanner. According to a listing on TENAA, Honor 20 Lite (Chinese variant) is expected to feature a 6.3-inch full-HD+ OLED display. The phone will be powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core processor, coupled with up to 8GB RAM options. As for storage, the Honor 20 Lite will offer up to 256GB storage options and support for an external microSD card.

The Chinese variant of the Honor 20 Lite will feature a 48-megapixel primary camera as a part of the triple rear camera setup. The other two cameras include an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, the Honor 20 Lite includes a 16-megapixel camera for the Chinese variant. The phone is expected to run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. As for the Honor 20 Lite prices, there's no official word on that yet.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor, Honor 10 Lite
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Competitors Look to Free Services to Take on Netflix
Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581, ZenBook Duo UX481 Launched in India Starting Rs. 89,990
Honor 20 Lite Official Renders Appear on JD.com Reservation Page Ahead of Next Week's Formal Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-2: NASA to Perform a 'Rigorous' Search for Vikram Lander
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro First Impressions
  3. Nokia 110 (2019) Feature Phone Launched in India
  4. MIUI 11 Global ROM Release Schedule Revealed for India, Features Detailed
  5. Here's Why Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL Won't Launch In India
  6. PUBG Mobile Will Be Offline for Hours Today Ahead of v0.15.0 Update
  7. Nubia Red Magic 3S Gaming Smartphone With Up to 12GB RAM Launched in India
  8. Realme X2 Pro Set to Launch in India on November 20, Company Confirms
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Offers Available on Last Day
  10. Google Play Store Shuts Out Payday Loan Apps
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Clips Automatic Camera Bites the Dust, Removed From Company Store
  2. NASA's Hubble Telescope Gives Best Look Yet at First Confirmed Interstellar Comet
  3. Asus ZenBook Pro Duo UX581, ZenBook Duo UX481 Launched in India Starting Rs. 89,990
  4. Honor 20 Lite Official Renders Appear on JD.com Reservation Page Ahead of Next Week's Formal Launch
  5. Competitors Look to Free Services to Take on Netflix
  6. Anker Soundcore Life NC Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Launched in India at Rs. 11,999
  7. Jio Says Rival Telcos Passing Off Wirelines as Mobile Numbers to Evade Charges
  8. Russian Man Drops Lawsuit Claiming Apple Turned Him Gay
  9. OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 Start Receiving OxygenOS 9.0.9 Update With October 2019 Android Security Patch, Bug Fixes
  10. Huawei Seeks to Allay EU Concerns With Appeal for 5G Partnership
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.