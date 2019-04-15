Technology News

Honor 20 Series Launch Set for May 21 in London

, 15 April 2019
Honor 20 series global launch date has been announced

The Honor 20 is amongst several smartphones expected in the series

Honor 20i and Honor 20 Pro are also expected

Honor 20 series launch has been set for May 21, the Huawei sub-brand revealed on Monday. The company will launch the series at an event in London, and the event will be a global launch of the smartphone. Notably, the first smartphone in the series is expected to be the Honor 20i, which has already been confirmed to launch in China on Wednesday, April 17. So far, very few details are known about the Honor 20i, though the company's teasers have revealed the resolution of its front camera sensor.

There will be a couple of industry-first smartphones across price-ranges, and will hit the India market later, the company informed IANS. The company announced the launch date in a tweet on Monday, as well as on its global website.

Honor 20 series is the successor to the Honor 10 series. The series is expected to include Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20i, Honor 20A, Honor 20C, and Honor 20X, going by Honor 10 series launches.

The Honor 20 itself can be expected to be a flagship phone with the HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC. Leaks currently tip the Honor 20 will sport a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 20-megapixel secondary sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor. Other specifications indicate Android 9.0 Piew, a 32-megapixel front camera, and a 3,650mAh battery.

Honor 20 Pro has also been in leaks in recent weeks, and the smartphone is said to have a 6.1-inch OLED display, an in-display fingerprint sensor, the HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, and three RAM/ storage configurations — 6GB/ 128GB, 8GB/ 128GB, and 8GB/ 256GB. It is said to have the same triple camera setup at the back, same selfie camera, and same battery capacity as the Honor 20. Other rumoured features include Gaming+, Link Turbo, CPU, and GPU Turbo. It is tipped to be priced around CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 30,800).

As for the Honor 20i that's set to launch on Wednesday, the company has teased it will sport a 32-megapixel AI selfie camera and a waterdrop-shaped display notch. Rumoured specifications include a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display, HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, 4GB and 6GB RAM options, 64GB and 128GB storage options, and a 3,400mAh battery.

Written with inputs from IANS

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Honor 20i, Honor, Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20A, Honor 20C, Honor 20X
ZAAP Aqua Xtreme Wireless Earphones With IPX7 Water Resistance Launched in India
