Honor 20 will go on sale for the first time in India today. The smartphone will be made available to purchase via Flipkart as well as leading offline stores in the country. To recall, the Honor 20 is part of the Honor 20 triad, featuring the Honor 20i (aka Honor 20 Lite) and Honor 20 Pro. All three Honor 20 smartphones were launched in India two weeks ago, and while the Honor 20i (which is what it is known as in India) has already gone on sale, the Honor 20 Pro doesn't yet have a release date. Read on for details such as the Honor 20 price in India, its launch offers, and specifications.

Honor 20 price in India, sale offers

Honor 20 price in India has been set at Rs. 32,999. It was launched in a single variant in India, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage - with buyers having two colour options to choose from, Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue. The phone, as mentioned, will be available on Flipkart and all other leading offline stores from June 25. The Flipkart sale will begin at at 12pm (noon) IST.

Huawei brand Honor has announced Honor 20 launch offers, including a ‘Love it or Return it' Challenge. Honor 20 buyers can choose to return the smartphone in 90 days if they are unhappy with it. If returned within that time period, the company says it will refund 90 percent of the purchasing amount.

Other Honor 20 launch offers include no-cost EMI options starting from Rs. 5,500 per month, as well as a Jio cashback of up to 2,200 and 125GB of additional data. The Jio cashback voucher can be redeemed, one at a time, against subsequent recharges of Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 via MyJio app. As for the 125GB of additional data, buyers are offered 5GB of additional data on recharges of Rs. 198 or Rs. 299, limited to 25 recharges.

Honor 20 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 20 runs Android 9 Pie with Magic UI 2.1 on top. The new Honor smartphone sports a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) All-View display along with a hole-paunch selfie camera and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Honor 20 is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM.

Honor has packed a quad rear camera setup on the Honor 20, which houses a 48-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.8 lens, a 16-megapixel secondary sensor with a 117-degree super-wide-angle lens that has an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth-assisting sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens.

For selfies, the Honor 20 comes with a 32-megapixel sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens and 3D Portrait Lighting support. There are also various camera features, including AI Camera, AI Ultra Clarity mode, and AI Color mode.

Among other specifications, Honor 20 features 128GB of inbuilt storage that isn't expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone measures 154.25x73.97x7.87mm and weighs 174 grams.