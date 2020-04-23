Honor 10X Rumoured to Be Cheapest 5G Phone From the Company

Honor 10X is reportedly an upcoming smartphone from Huawei sub-brand Honor. It is believed that it will be the cheapest 5G smartphone from the company so far. Honor is expected to price the new phone around the same range as its predecessor Honor 9X that was launched in July 2019. The CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 10,700) price segment is very popular in China and it will help with the adoption of 5G by the masses.

A fresh CNMO report out of China seems to suggest that the Honor 10X will be the cheapest 5G phone from Huawei. The Honor X series is known for launching budget phones, and the Honor 10X should be no different in that aspect. The Honor 9X was launched with a price tag starting at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 15,000), and the Honor 10X is largely expected to fall in the same range.

Honor has introduced 5G in several phones, but the Honor 10X is reported to be the cheapest of the lot. Currently, the cheapest 5G phone from the company is the Honor 30S that is priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 25,500).

In any case, these are just early rumours and should be taken with a pinch of salt. There are no leaks around the Honor 10X as of yet, but the Honor 9X successor should see upgrades in processor, battery, and camera from its predecessor.

Some of the Honor 5G phones include the Honor 30S, Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro, Honor 30 Pro Plus, Honor V30, and Honor V30 Pro. Based on this new report, the Honor 10X will be a new addition to this list. The report also suggests that the phone will launch in the later part of 2020.

To recall, Honor-parent Huawei has also introduced 5G support in a slew of phones like the Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei P40 Pro Plus, Huawei Mate 30 5G, Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G, Huawei Mate 30 Porsche Design, Huawei Nova 6 5G, and Hauwei Mate Xs.