Technology News
loading

Honor 10X Rumoured to Be Cheapest 5G Phone From the Company

Honor 10X will reportedly be priced under CNY 1,000 (Rs. 10,700) and offer 5G network support.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 23 April 2020 18:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Honor 10X Rumoured to Be Cheapest 5G Phone From the Company

Honor 10X is reported to launch later this year

Highlights
  • Honor 10X will presumably succeed Honor 9X that was launched last year
  • Currently, the Honor 30S is the cheapest 5G phone from Honor
  • Recently launched Huawei P40 flagship series also comes with 5G support

Honor 10X is reportedly an upcoming smartphone from Huawei sub-brand Honor. It is believed that it will be the cheapest 5G smartphone from the company so far. Honor is expected to price the new phone around the same range as its predecessor Honor 9X that was launched in July 2019. The CNY 1,000 (roughly Rs. 10,700) price segment is very popular in China and it will help with the adoption of 5G by the masses.

A fresh CNMO report out of China seems to suggest that the Honor 10X will be the cheapest 5G phone from Huawei. The Honor X series is known for launching budget phones, and the Honor 10X should be no different in that aspect. The Honor 9X was launched with a price tag starting at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 15,000), and the Honor 10X is largely expected to fall in the same range.

Honor has introduced 5G in several phones, but the Honor 10X is reported to be the cheapest of the lot. Currently, the cheapest 5G phone from the company is the Honor 30S that is priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 25,500).

In any case, these are just early rumours and should be taken with a pinch of salt. There are no leaks around the Honor 10X as of yet, but the Honor 9X successor should see upgrades in processor, battery, and camera from its predecessor.

Some of the Honor 5G phones include the Honor 30S, Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro, Honor 30 Pro Plus, Honor V30, and Honor V30 Pro. Based on this new report, the Honor 10X will be a new addition to this list. The report also suggests that the phone will launch in the later part of 2020.

To recall, Honor-parent Huawei has also introduced 5G support in a slew of phones like the Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei P40 Pro Plus, Huawei Mate 30 5G, Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G, Huawei Mate 30 Porsche Design, Huawei Nova 6 5G, and Hauwei Mate Xs.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor 10X, Honor 10X Update, Android 10, Honor, Huawei
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
iPhone SE (2020) Benchmark Results Suggest Apple May Have Underclocked A13 Bionic Chip
Asus Zenfone Max M2 Start Receiving Android 10 Update: All You Need to Know
Web Stories
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020

Related Stories

Honor 10X Rumoured to Be Cheapest 5G Phone From the Company
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction Is Heavy on Action, but Little Else
  2. 13 New Phones You Can Buy in India Soon After Lockdown is Lifted
  3. Asus Zenfone Max M2 Is Getting Android 10 Update
  4. Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge+ With 90Hz OLED Display, 5G Support Launched
  5. Redmi 10X Price and Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  6. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  7. Amazon Launches New Programme to Bring Local Shops Online
  8. Realme X50m 5G Debuts With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 765G SoC
  9. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Reportedly Coming on April 24 With New Modes
  10. Here’s How to Download TikTok Videos Without That Annoying Watermark
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 3, Realme 3i Are Now Part of Realme UI Open Beta: Here's How to Enrol
  2. Amazon Launches ‘Local Shops on Amazon’ Programme to List Local Shops as Sellers
  3. Apple Plans to Sell Macs With In-House Chips From 2021: Report
  4. Antwerp Port Trials Wristbands for Coronavirus Social Distancing
  5. Apple Supplier LG Display Posts Wider First-Quarter Loss as Pandemic Dents Demand
  6. Germany at Odds With Apple on Smartphone Coronavirus Contact Tracing
  7. Skype Brings Custom Background Feature to Windows, Mac, Web Apps
  8. Asus Zenfone Max M2 Start Receiving Android 10 Update: All You Need to Know
  9. Honor 10X Rumoured to Be Cheapest 5G Phone From the Company
  10. iPhone SE (2020) Benchmark Results Suggest Apple May Have Underclocked A13 Bionic Chip
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com