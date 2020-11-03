Technology News
loading

Honor 10X Lite With 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup Set to Launch on November 10

Honor 10X Lite may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 3 November 2020 19:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Honor 10X Lite With 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup Set to Launch on November 10

Honor 10X Lite may come in two colour options

Highlights
  • Honor 10X Lite global launch set for November 10
  • The company will hold a digital launch event
  • Honor 10X Lite price and availability is unclear at this point

Honor 10X Lite will be launched globally on November 10. The company has sent out press invites for a digital launch event. Honor will also be revealing some of its partnerships along with launching the Honor 10X Lite. The company has not shared specifications or the pricing of the phone, but there have been a few leaks in the past that give us an idea of what the phone could look like and what it will have under its hood. Honor 10X Lite is the successor to the Honor 9X Lite that was launched in April this year.

Honor 10X Lite global launch

The Honor 10X Lite will be unveiled on November 10 at 6:30pm IST through a virtual event that will be livestreamed by the company. The link to the virtual launch is expected to be shared soon. Honor has not shared any information on pricing or availability of the Honor 10X Lite. The company's Russia website, however, shows the phone with a punch-hole camera design and that it comes in two colour options, green and purple.

Honor 10X Lite specifications (expected)

Past leaks suggest that the Honor 10X Lite could run the Honor MagicUI 3.1 based on Android 10. The phone is said to feature a 6.67-inch IPS-based LCD with a 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution. The phone could be powered by the Kirin 710A processor and come with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage expandable via microSD card.

Honor 10X Lite will sport a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary snapper. The remaining three cameras are said to be an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the phone may feature an 8-megapixel selfie shooter in a hole-punch design.

The Honor 10X Lite may pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. Connectivity options on the phone may include Bluetooth 5.1, 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, LTE, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Honor 10X Lite

Honor 10X Lite

Display 6.67-inch
Processor HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 50000mAh
OS Android 10
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor 10X Lite, Honor 10X Lite launch, Honor
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Oppo K7x Spotted on Online Retailer Just Ahead of Launch, Seen in White and Blue Colours

Related Stories

Honor 10X Lite With 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup Set to Launch on November 10
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Micromax Makes Its Comeback in India With Two 'In' Series Phones
  2. Vivo V20 SE With Snapdragon 665 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India
  3. Redmi Note 9 Series May Get Three New Phones This Month
  4. Apple Event Invite for November 10: What Is Apple's Next 'One More Thing'
  5. Google Messages Now Lets You Sort SMS Messages Into Categories
  6. Apple May Bring New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro Models at November 10 Event
  7. Blaupunkt BTW Air True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  8. Noise Air Buds True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  9. WhatsApp Now Lets You Easily Clean Up Storage Consumed by Messaging Junk
  10. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro on Sale Now in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor 10X Lite With 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup Set to Launch on November 10
  2. Oppo K7x Spotted on Online Retailer Just Ahead of Launch, Seen in White and Blue Colours
  3. Realme Watch S With Circular Design, Heart Rate Monitoring Launched: Price and Specifications
  4. Apple Highlights Characteristics That Your iPhone 12 Case Needs for MagSafe Compatibility
  5. Noise Air Buds True Wireless Earphones With 4-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  6. Google Chrome Gets Second Security Patch for Critical Zero-Day Bug in Two Weeks
  7. Spotify Will Let Artists, Labels, Choose Which Songs to Promote in Radio, Autoplay
  8. Xiaomi Sold Over 1 Crore Mi Power Banks Assembled in India, Company Announces
  9. Huawei Nova 8 SE Launch Set for November 5, 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Tipped
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Expected to Be Unveiled Mid-January, Sales May Start From Early February
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com