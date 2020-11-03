Honor 10X Lite will be launched globally on November 10. The company has sent out press invites for a digital launch event. Honor will also be revealing some of its partnerships along with launching the Honor 10X Lite. The company has not shared specifications or the pricing of the phone, but there have been a few leaks in the past that give us an idea of what the phone could look like and what it will have under its hood. Honor 10X Lite is the successor to the Honor 9X Lite that was launched in April this year.

Honor 10X Lite global launch

The Honor 10X Lite will be unveiled on November 10 at 6:30pm IST through a virtual event that will be livestreamed by the company. The link to the virtual launch is expected to be shared soon. Honor has not shared any information on pricing or availability of the Honor 10X Lite. The company's Russia website, however, shows the phone with a punch-hole camera design and that it comes in two colour options, green and purple.

Honor 10X Lite specifications (expected)

Past leaks suggest that the Honor 10X Lite could run the Honor MagicUI 3.1 based on Android 10. The phone is said to feature a 6.67-inch IPS-based LCD with a 1,080x2,400 pixels resolution. The phone could be powered by the Kirin 710A processor and come with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage expandable via microSD card.

Honor 10X Lite will sport a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary snapper. The remaining three cameras are said to be an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the phone may feature an 8-megapixel selfie shooter in a hole-punch design.

The Honor 10X Lite may pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. Connectivity options on the phone may include Bluetooth 5.1, 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, LTE, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

