Honor 10i is reportedly coming soon and will be a part of the company's mid-range portfolio. A Russian publication claims to have exclusive information about the phone and notes that it is an upgraded version of the Honor 10, which was launched last year. There is no word on the pricing or the exact availability details of the phone at this point. Honor, which is a sub-brand of the Chinese tech giant Huawei, is likely to unveil the phone over the coming months.

Hi-Tech.mail.ru has published a set of the photos of the phone that it is calling Honor 10i. These photos show a design that is very similar to the Honor 10 Lite, a variant of the Honor 10 that also debuted last year, except the triple camera setup on the back. The glossy design as well as the waterdrop-style notch can be seen in the leaked photos.

The Russian publication writes that the Honor 10i will sport a 6.21-inch screen, most likely with a full-HD+ resolution, and a rear fingerprint sensor. Additionally, the triple rear camera setup of the smartphone will house 24-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors. The front shooter will be using a 32-megapixel sensor.

Among other specifications, the phone is said to be coming with HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC with 4GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard storage, and NFC. Other details about the phone are a mystery at this point.

Although Hi-Tech.mail.ru is dubbing the Honor 10i as an upgrade over the Honor 10, the rumoured specifications are more in line with Honor 10 Lite model, indicating that the phone will most probably join the Honor 10 Lite as another variant of the Honor 10.

Meanwhile, Honor is also said to be working on another phone, which will be part of the brand's high-end portfolio. Called Honor 20, the upcoming phone is reportedly going to feature HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC, a 3,650mAh battery, and a triple rear camera setup.