Honor 10i may be getting more variants with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. A new Honor smartphone with model numbers HRY-TL00T and HRY-AL00Ta has been spotted on the Chinese regulator TENAA's database and the phone is believed to be Honor 10i, which first went official in Russia last month. The variant of the Honor 10i that was unveiled in Russia includes just 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, while newly discovered model numbers have revealed the presence of 6GB of RAM as well as 64GB onboard storage as well. Separately, Honor has started selling the smartphone in Russia.

As per the TENAA listings, the Honor 10i HRY-TL00T model includes the same specifications as the Honor 10i model launched in Russia, however the HRY-AL00Ta variant is seen packing 4GB as well as 6GB of RAM and 64GB as well as 128GB of onboard storage. It is unclear in how many storage options the HRY-AL00Ta model will be offered. Also, it remains uncertain which of these new Honor 10i models will make outside China. The TENAA listings were first spotted by TechAndroids.

To recall, Honor 10i was originally introduced in Russia last month. The phone is now on sale in the country. It carries a price tag of RUB 19,990 (roughly Rs. 21,100) and is being offered in three colour options – Black, Red, and Blue. While Red and Blue variants will come with the 3D gradient finish on the back, the Black will have a 3D finish without any gradient.

Honor 10i specifications

In terms of the specifications, Honor 10i sports a 6.21-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style notch. The phone is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC and runs on Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.0.1.

The Honor 10i also includes a triple rear camera setup, which packs a 24-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. There is a 32-megapixel AI-powered selfie shooter on the phone as well.

Additionally, Honor has added a 3,400mAh battery, 4G VoLTE support, and a fingerprint sensor in the Honor 10i. The smartphone also includes MicroUSB 2.0 port, face unlock support, and NFC.