Honor 10 Leaked Banner, Poster Reveal Design and Specifications Ahead of Launch

 
, 07 April 2018
Honor 10 Leaked Banner, Poster Reveal Design and Specifications Ahead of Launch

Honor 9

Highlights

  • The banner shows a Huawei P20-like back panel
  • An electronics store from China reveals the phone's specifications
  • Launch event is set for May 15

Honor 10, or whatever Huawei sub-brand Honor's next flagship smartphone will be called, is expected to make an appearance at the company's launch event scheduled for May 15 in London. With more than a month to go before the announcement, latest leaks have outed the design and specifications of the upcoming flagship.

As per a new report, the official banner of the Honor 10 has apparently been leaked showing the design of the smartphone from the back; the phone is held by Chinese actor and singer Hu Ge. From the looks of it, the handset might come with a Huawei P20-like glossy Twilight 3D back panel. Additionally, the image does not show a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor suggesting that it might sport a front-facing one instead. A horizontal dual camera setup can also be seen in the banner. The report suggests that the front of the phone might sport an iPhone X-esque notch.

honor 10 banner inline Honor 10 Banner

Photo Credit: Weibo

 

Another such leak comes from what looks like an electronics store in China. The store seems to have a poster that reveals certain specifications of the Honor 10. According to the poster, the upcoming handset will be powered by an in-house Kirin 970 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. Apart from that, the phone is said to sport a 5.8-inch display, possibly with a full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) resolution.

Interestingly enough, the poster also suggests a 100 percent screen-to-body ratio which is practically impossible. We will have to wait till the launch event next month to see what Honor has up its sleeves.

Previously, leaks around the smartphone have suggested that it will arrive with certain AI-based camera capabilities, much like the recently launched Honor View 10. Invite for the London event comes with the caption "Beauty in AI".

Comments

Honor 10 Leaked Banner, Poster Reveal Design and Specifications Ahead of Launch
 
 

