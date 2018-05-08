Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Honor 10 to Go on Sale in India From May 16 Midnight Exclusively via Flipkart

 
, 08 May 2018
Honor 10 to Go on Sale in India From May 16 Midnight Exclusively via Flipkart

Highlights

  • The landing page is already live on Flipkart
  • Pricing is said to be around the Rs. 35,000 price mark
  • Global launch in London is set for May 15

Honor 10, the Huawei brand's upcoming flagship smartphone, will be launched globally at a launch event to be held in London on May 15. As for India, the handset will be made available exclusively via Flipkart starting midnight May 16 in India. Flipkart has already made live the landing page that provides a list of details of the phone for users interested in developments around it. To recall, the Honor 10 was recently unveiled in China at a launch event held last month.

Earlier this month, Honor had disclosed to Gadgets 360 that its upcoming Honor 10 would be available at a price of around Rs. 35,000. This will be a crucial price point as the upcoming OnePlus 6 is also rumoured to be priced around this price mark. The expected price range seems a bit steep as the Honor 10, in China, starts at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 27,400) for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant. The 6GB RAM/ 128GB onboard storage model is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 31,600) in the country. The smartphone will be exclusively available via Flipkart in India.

Honor 10 specifications

The dual-SIM Honor 10 runs EMUI 8.1 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. The phone sports a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) LCD display with an 19:9 aspect ratio thanks to the display notch. It is powered by an in-house HiSilicon Kirin 970, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt storage.

In terms of optics, the Honor 10 bears a dual camera setup at the back that has a a 16-megapixel and a 24-megapixel sensor combo, with features like f/1.8 aperture and dual LED flash. On the front, the phone gets a 24-megapixel selfie camera. Additionally, the Honor 10 sports a 3400mAh battery, under the hood, with quick charging support.

Comments

Honor 10, Honor 10 Price, Honor 10 specifications, Android, Huawei, Honor
Honor 10 to Go on Sale in India From May 16 Midnight Exclusively via Flipkart
 
 

TCL
