Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Honor 10 With 5.84-Inch Display, Android 8.1 Spotted on TENAA

 
, 16 April 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Honor 10 With 5.84-Inch Display, Android 8.1 Spotted on TENAA

Photo Credit: ichangezone/ Weibo

Highlights

  • Honor 10 has been revealed in a Chinese certifications site
  • Smartphone will come in various RAM and storage options
  • Specifications appear to be similar to the Huawei P20

Huawei sub-brand Honor has already been reported to have sent out invites for a launch event scheduled on April 19, which is when Honor 10 may be unveiled. The press invite had revealed some of the features of the upcoming smartphone, including a dual camera setup, a selfie-focused camera, and AI features. Now, just days ahead of the launch, the Honor 10 was spotted on a Chinese certification site. Most of the specifications of the handset has been revealed in the listing.

Four variants of the Honor 10 - COL-TL00, COL-TL10, COL-AL10, and COL-AL00 - have been certified by TENAA in China, revealing all the specifications. According to the listing, all the variants of the Honor 10 are powered by an octa-core processor, clocked at 2.36GHz. Since it appears to be a premium handset, it may be a HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC. All the variants run Android 8.1 Oreo with EMUI 8.1 on top.

Also, the Honor 10 sports a 5.84-inch LCD (1080x2280 pixels) Display and is fuelled by a 3320mAh battery. In terms of optics, the smartphone a dual rear camera setup with 24-megapixel and 16-megapixel sensors, and on the front, is a 24-megapixel selfie camera. Also, the smartphone measures 149.6x71.2x7.7mm and weighs 153 grams and is currently shown in a Silver colour variant only.

According to the TENAA listing, the difference in all the variants lies in the RAM and storage options. The Honor 10 with model number COL-AL10 comes in 4GB RAM, 64GB inbuilt storage and 6GB RAM, 128GB inbuilt storage options. The smartphone with model number CLO-AL00 includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The model number COL-TL10 features 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage and the COL-TL00 listing shows that it will be available in 4GB or 6GB RAM options with 128GB of inbuilt storage.

Notably, the TENAA listings of the Honor 10 has not revealed the images of the smartphone as of now, but the specifications are similar to the recently launched Huawei P20. However, you can expect some more information in the coming days, as we approach the launch event that is scheduled on Thursday.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor 10, Honor 10 Specifications, Honor, Huawei, TENAA, Mobiles, Android
Oracle Co-CEO Catz Expects Acceleration in Cloud Business
Honor 10 With 5.84-Inch Display, Android 8.1 Spotted on TENAA
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Nokia 6
TRENDING
  1. Jio Home TV Service to Offer HD Channels at Rs. 400 Per Month: Report
  2. OnePlus 6 Will Be an Amazon Exclusive in India, Video Reveals
  3. WhatsApp for Android Now Lets Users Download Deleted Media
  4. Flipkart to Announce Exclusive Smartphone Brand, Smartphone on Tuesday
  5. Xiaomi Mi A2 (Mi 6X) Launch Date Confirmed, Specifications Teased
  6. OnePlus 6, Xiaomi Black Shark, Google Home, and More News This Week
  7. Moto G6 Plus Spotted on Benchmark Site Ahead of Expected April 19 Launch
  8. You Can Now Request Money Using WhatsApp Payments
  9. Sony Expands Audio Lineup in India With New Speakers and Headphones
  10. Vivo Y71 With 6-Inch FullView Display Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.