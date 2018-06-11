Huawei's sub-brand Honor launched the Honor 10 in China in April, and made it available in India just last month. The smartphone has reportedly received an update that comes with new features and improvements. According to the latest reports, the update for Honor's premium smartphone brings a Party Mode app and some enhancements to the camera app and fingerprint scanner as well.

First up, is the new Party Mode that arrives as an app that leverages the Honor 10's NFC feature enabling several smartphone users to connect their handsets and have them play the same music simultaneously, Android Authority reports. Also, the Honor View 10 phone has also been reported to have got the Party Mode app via the software update. However, it is unclear if users of both Honor 10 and View 10 will be able to connect to each other's handsets using the app.

Meanwhile, the latest update to Honor 10 also adds several improvements to the Camera app. With added AI functionality, once a user captures an image, the camera UI will now showcase a small text message informing the user about the photo effect it will use for the particular scenery.

Furthermore, the fingerprint scanner on the Honor 10 has also got some enhancements as well. It will now be able to inform users how compatible their current fingerprint is and also if they should delete it and replace it with a new one.

Some of the other improvements included in the latest Honor 10 software update are live wallpaper, new theme, power optimisations, and May security patch. Also, the HiCare app is now located on the home screen instead of the Tools folder, the report adds. Notably, the new software version for the Honor 10 comes with the build number COL-L29 8.1.0.120. The report says that the rollout will start soon.

Users of the Honor 10 handset can check the availability of the latest software update by going to Settings > System > System Update and then tapping on the Check for Updates option. It is recommended to back up personal data before proceeding with the update process. Also, since the update brings some new features, users are advised to use an unlimited high-speed data plan or Wi-Fi connection to get a stable update experience.