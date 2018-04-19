Honor 10 Price Details Leak Ahead of Today's Launch

Honor 10, Huawei-owned sub brand Honor's flagship offering for 2018, is set to launch at an event in China today, April 19. Just ahead of its launch, pricing details of the smartphone have surfaced online. As per the leak, it is suggested that the price of all three RAM/ storage variants will see a substantial hike from last year's Honor 9. Honor 10 is expected to be unveiled for international markets at an event scheduled for May 15 in London.

As per a report by Chinese blog MyDrivers, the 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant is said to be priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 28,300), the 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage model at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 31,500), and the top-end 6GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage version at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 37,800). As for availability, the handset will apparently go on sale in China starting April 27 at 10:08am local time.

Another revelation from MyDrivers reveals the flagship smartphone will sport an LCD display procured by BOE, China's largest LCD panel maker.

Apart from that, the report also showcases some press renders of the Honor 10 that show a striking similarity with the recently announced Huawei P20. It has a lighter shade of the Twilight Blue colour variant. There is also an iPhone X-like notch in the front to give it an edge-to-edge look, although the bottom chin is too large to go unnoticed. A front-mounted fingerprint sensor seems to be part of the package.

As for specifications, the Honor 10 is rumoured to sport a 5.84-inch LCD (1080x2280 pixels) display as well as a HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC. The phone is said to feature 4GB RAM, 64GB inbuilt storage, and a 3320mAh. In terms of optics, the smartphone might bear a 24-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel secondary sensor; on the front it will feature a 24-megapixel selfie camera.