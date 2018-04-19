Huawei brand Honor on Thursday announced the launch of its latest flagship, Honor 10, at an event held in China. The AI 2.0-powered smartphone comes with a Huawei P20-like design language and retains the 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone features a horizontal dual rear camera setup and has a display notch in the front. The international launch of the Honor 10 is expected in London on May 15.

Honor 10 Price, Availability

Honor 10 price has been set at CNY 2,599 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant and CNY 2,999 for the 6GB/ 128GB version. It will be made available in Black, Teal, and Twilight colour variants. Notably, the Twilight gradient colour finish was last seen on the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro. Honor 10 will be available for sale in China starting at 10:08am on April 27 across Huawei Mall and other retail partners. The phone will soon be made available in other markets and regions as well.

Honor 10 specifications

The Honor 10 runs EMUI 8.1 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It sports a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) LCD display with an 19:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM on all variants.

In the camera department, the Honor 10 gets a dual camera setup on the back with a 16-megapixel + 24-megapixel camera combo, including features such as a dual LED flash and f/1.8 aperture. It comes with "AI Camera" branding on the back. The front camera has a 24-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. There is 64GB/ 128GB of inbuilt eMMC 5.1 storage. Under the hood is a 3400mAh battery with quick charging support. Honor claims the bundled charger can charge the smartphone up to 50 percent in 25 minutes.

Connectivity options on the Honor 10 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Dimensions of the handset are 149.6x71.2x7.7mm and weight is 153 grams. It has support for Huawei Pay in China.

Honor 10 features

Honor 10 comes with Huawei's latest AI 2.0 technology, the company said. This allows for better portrait selfies using the front camera, enhanced face detection in the image gallery, and an advanced self-timer. In terms of audio, the Honor 10 sports a 7.1 multi-channel Hi-Fi audio chip with support for 7-channel sound effects.