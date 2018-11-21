Honor 10 Lite has been launched as the company's latest smartphone in China. The Huawei-owned sub-brand has unveiled a stripped down model of the Honor 10, which was launched earlier this year. The key features of the smartphone include a 6.21-inch display with waterdrop-style notch, Kirin 710 SoC, up to 6GB of RAM, and more. Notably, it runs Android 9.0 Pie and comes with dual cameras at the back. As for the smartphone's availability in India, the Honor 10 Lite may get launched in the country as its premium model - Honor 10 - has also made its way here.

Honor 10 Lite price

The Honor 10 Lite price in China starts at CNY 1399 (roughly Rs. 14,400) for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant. The 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model of the handset costs CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 17,500) and the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant has been priced at CNY 1899 (roughly Rs. 19,500).

The smartphone has been available for pre-order for a while now, but will go on sale in its home country starting November 22. It will be available in four colour variants - Gradient Blue, Gradient Red, Lily Valley White, and Magic Night Black. It will be available for purchase in China from November 22.

Honor 10 Lite specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 10 Lite runs Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box with EMUI 9.0.1 on top. The smartphone sports a 6.21-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a pixel density of 415ppi. The handset is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor, clocked at 2.2GHz. It comes with 4GB and 6GB RAM options.

In terms of optics, the Honor 10 Lite features a dual camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, there is a 24-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. Also, the smartphone comes with 64GB and 128GB storage options, both of which are expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

Connectivity options in the Honor 10 Lite include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS/ AGPS, and GLONASS. Sensors on board the handset include ambient light sensor, compass, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. It packs a 3,400mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, it measures 154.8x73.64x7.95mm and weighs 162 grams.