Honor 10 Lite is all set to be unveiled on November 22 and just ahead of the official launch, the smartphone has made an appearance on a Chinese certification site revealing its full specifications. When it comes to Honor 10 Lite and its specifications, some of the key details were leaked earlier this month. With about a week to go for its official unveiling, an alleged Honor 10 Lite has been spotted on TENAA. Also, the new listings provide some images of the alleged Honor 10 Lite as well, suggesting its colour variants.

A Honor smartphone with three model numbers - HRY-TL00, HRY-AL00, and HRY-AL00a - have been listed on TENAA. These listings have hinted at the entire specifications of the alleged Honor 10 Lite. Since the specifications are the same for all the models, the variants could be on different networks. The smartphone, as per the listings, will come in Black, Blue, and White colour models. According to the images posted on the site, at least one of the variants may have a gradient colour option. A previous listing on TENAA had also hinted at the colour models of the handset.

As per the TENAA listings, the Honor 10 Lite runs Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.0 on top. The smartphone sports a 6.21-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display and is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.2GHz. The Honor 10 Lite with model number HRY-TL00 comes in a lone 6GB RAM variant, but the HRY-AL00 and HRY-AL00a models come in 4GB and 6GB RAM options.

In terms of optics, the Honor 10 Lite bears a dual camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, the smartphone comes with a 24-megapixel selfie camera.

The Honor 10 Lite with model number HRY-TL00 is equipped with 64GB of inbuilt storage while the other two models arrive in 128GB storage options as well. The inbuilt storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Sensors on board the handset include an ambient light sensor, gravity sensor, and proximity sensor. It comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,320mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, the smartphone measures 154.8x73.64x7.95mm and weighs 162 grams. The TENAA listings were first spotted by Playful Droid.

It is worth noting that Honor has not revealed too many official details regarding the smartphone, except a vertically stacked dual camera setup, a rear fingerprint scanner, and a gradient finish back. We expect to hear more about the handset's design and as the launch date nears. To recall, the Honor 10 Lite was also recently spotted to be up for pre-orders on Huawei-owned Chinese retailer Vmall's website. The pre-orders began on November 13 and will run until November 21, the date of its official unveiling in the country.