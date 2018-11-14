Honor 10 Lite is all set to become the Huawei sub-brand's next smartphone at an event scheduled in China for November 21. With about a week to go for its official unveiling, the Honor 10 Lite has been spotted online up for pre-orders on Huawei-owned Chinese retailer Vmall's website. Additionally, the upcoming Honor 10 Lite has also been spotted on various listings on certification website TENAA. An interesting “Supreme”-branded variant of the phone is also expected, as per yet another leak.

The Honor 10 Lite is now up for pre-orders on Vmall in China. The pre-orders began on November 13 and will run until November 21, the date of its official unveiling in the country. Interested buyers can make a reservation without paying a token amount, however the final pricing of the smartphone has not been revealed yet. A teaser video shows off the various gradient colours of the Honor 10 Lite which look a lot like the Honor 10. The front of the handset is not shown. There is a mention of a 24-megapixel camera, but it is uncertain whether this is related to the front or rear. An AI camera setup is also confirmed.

Apart from that, the Honor 10 Lite's colour variants have been spotted on Chinese certification website TENAA. The listings reveal a regular Black colour and a gradient option as well. Other than that, the photos reveal design elements similar to the Honor 8X, with two individually placed rear camera sensors at the back alongside a physical fingerprint sensor. You can't really gauge the presence or size of a display notch up front due to the display being turned off. There are no specifications or features either, we expect TENAA to list them in the coming days.

Lastly, some images leaked on SlashLeaks suggest that Honor might announce a limited edition Supreme Honor 10 Lite in partnership with the popular clothing brand. Touted to be a press render, a photo of the handset shows the letters “Sup” on the back over a red gradient design.