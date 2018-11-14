NDTV Gadgets360.com

Honor 10 Lite Pre-Orders Open Ahead of November 21 Launched, Images Spotted on TENAA

, 14 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Honor 10 Lite Pre-Orders Open Ahead of November 21 Launched, Images Spotted on TENAA

Photo Credit: TENAA

Honor 10 Lite specifications might appear on TENAA in the days to come

Highlights

  • Honor 10 Lite will arrive in several gradient colours
  • A Supreme-branded version might also be launched
  • Launch is scheduled for November 21 in China

Honor 10 Lite is all set to become the Huawei sub-brand's next smartphone at an event scheduled in China for November 21. With about a week to go for its official unveiling, the Honor 10 Lite has been spotted online up for pre-orders on Huawei-owned Chinese retailer Vmall's website. Additionally, the upcoming Honor 10 Lite has also been spotted on various listings on certification website TENAA. An interesting “Supreme”-branded variant of the phone is also expected, as per yet another leak.

The Honor 10 Lite is now up for pre-orders on Vmall in China. The pre-orders began on November 13 and will run until November 21, the date of its official unveiling in the country. Interested buyers can make a reservation without paying a token amount, however the final pricing of the smartphone has not been revealed yet. A teaser video shows off the various gradient colours of the Honor 10 Lite which look a lot like the Honor 10. The front of the handset is not shown. There is a mention of a 24-megapixel camera, but it is uncertain whether this is related to the front or rear. An AI camera setup is also confirmed.

Apart from that, the Honor 10 Lite's colour variants have been spotted on Chinese certification website TENAA. The listings reveal a regular Black colour and a gradient option as well. Other than that, the photos reveal design elements similar to the Honor 8X, with two individually placed rear camera sensors at the back alongside a physical fingerprint sensor. You can't really gauge the presence or size of a display notch up front due to the display being turned off. There are no specifications or features either, we expect TENAA to list them in the coming days.

Lastly, some images leaked on SlashLeaks suggest that Honor might announce a limited edition Supreme Honor 10 Lite in partnership with the popular clothing brand. Touted to be a press render, a photo of the handset shows the letters “Sup” on the back over a red gradient design.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor 10 Lite, Honor, Huawei
Amazon Picks New York City, Washington D.C. Area as Sites for Its New Headquarters
Honor 10 Lite Pre-Orders Open Ahead of November 21 Launched, Images Spotted on TENAA
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 8.1 Price in India, Launch Date Tipped: Expected Specifications
  2. OnePlus 5, 5T Receiving OxygenOS 5.1.7 Update With Bluetooth Fix
  3. WhatsApp Testing Forward Preview Feature on Android: Report
  4. Honor 10 Lite Spotted on TENAA, Up for Pre-Orders Ahead of Launch
  5. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, New Alexa Voice Remote Now on Sale in India
  6. Samsung Unveils Exynos 9820 SoC, Expected to Power Galaxy S10
  7. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Ice Blue Colour Variants Launched
  8. Flipkart’s Binny Bansal Said to Have Resigned After Sexual Assault Allegations
  9. Vivo Y95 With 4,030mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  10. Vivo Z1 Lite With Snapdragon 626 SoC, Dual Camera Setup Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.