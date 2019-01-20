The Honor 10 Lite will go on sale in India for the first time today from Flipkart and the official HiHonor India store. The Honor 10 Lite is a toned-down version of the Honor 10 flagship and was launched in India earlier this week. The Honor 10 Lite flaunts a stylish design with a gradient texture on the rear panel and comes equipped with AI-assisted imaging hardware to deliver superior photography performance. The new Honor smartphone sports a 6.21-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a dewdrop notch and is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC.

Honor 10 Lite price in India, launch offers

The Honor 10 Lite carries a price tag of Rs. 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM, while the higher end model with 6GB of RAM has been priced at Rs. 17,999. Both the variants will be available in Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, and Sky Blue colour options, with the latter flaunting a gradient finish. The smartphone is now available to purchase from Flipkart and the HiHonor India store. As a launch offer, buyers can get a Jio cashback worth Rs. 2,200 and Cleartrip voucher priced at Rs. 2,800. Additionally, Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI plans and a flat buyback value of Rs. 7,000 on the new dual-SIM smartphone from Honor.

Honor 10 Lite specifications, features

The Honor 10 Lite boots EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9 Pie and comes equipped with a 6.21-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with a pixel density of 415ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 91 percent. There is a dewdrop notch at the top to enhance the minimalist appeal of the display which is surrounded by slim bezels. The smartphone comes with a TUV-certified eye care mode which is claimed to reduce the blue light exposure. The Honor 10 Lite is powered by the octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC which is based on the 12nm process and is paired with 4GB or 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The new smartphone also comes with the GPU Turbo 2.0 technology to enhance the gaming experience by optimizing system resources.

In the imaging department, the Honor 10 Lite features a dual rear camera set-up which consists of a 13-megapixel (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for capturing depth information. On the front is an AI-assisted 24-megapixel (f/2.0) selfie camera which brings features such as AI-based scene detection, facial recognition, and light fusion technology to the table. The Honor 10 Lite has 64GB of internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

When it comes to networking and connectivity, the Honor 10 supports 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GLONASS, and GPS / A-GPS. An ambient light sensor, compass, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor round up the list of on board sensors. The Honor 10 Lite comes equipped with a 3,400mAh battery, weighs 162 grams, and measures 154.8x73.64x7.95mm.

The Honor 10 Lite comes with a ‘Paytm Pay' feature which enables one-click payment for transactions on Paytm. Other features include AI Smart Face Unlock for more convenient authentication, pre-installed Ride Mode and Party Mode as well as customisable fingerprint sensor gestures which can be used to perform tasks like unlocking the smartphone, taking photos, shooting videos, answering calls, and pulling down the notification panel to name a few.

